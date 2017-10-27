China, Xi challenge the world’s constitutions

By Noah Feldman / Bloomberg View

The most important constitutional amendment this year is not to the constitution of a nation: It is the amendment approved on Tuesday to the constitution of the Chinese Communist Party, which enshrines Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) “philosophy” alongside the thoughts of Mao Zedong (毛澤東) and Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平).

Talk about a sign of the times.

Around the world, from Poland to Spain to Turkey, Israel, India and the US, constitutional democracy is undergoing a stress test.

Buffeted by the forces of nationalism and populism, democratic institutions are struggling, but China, which does not practice constitutional democracy or aspire to it, is trying to demonstrate that it can structure a legitimate government by evolving its own authoritarian structures of control.

It is a risky process, to be sure, but from the outside, it seems to be proceeding successfully —and deepening the challenge to constitutional democracy.

China has its own constitution, but it matters less for governance than the party’s constitution. That is because de facto power rests entirely with the Chinese Communist Party and its leadership.

The Chinese Communist Party’s 19th National Congress, which takes place every five years and has now wound up, is the venue in which the structure of Chinese government is made public — to the extent it ever is in a system notable for its opacity.

The new amendment elevates what it calls “Xi Jinping Thought for the New Era of Socialism With Chinese Special Characteristics.”

Behind this mouthful of words is a twofold message: Xi is a historic, epoch-defining leader on par with Mao and Deng, and he is not planning to fade into oblivion after his 10-year term comes to an end.

The second part of this message has major constitutional significance for how power transitions occur and are going to occur in China. Since Deng stepped back from political life, China (or the Chinese Communist Party) has undergone two highly significant transitions, each separated by a decade. In each instance, generational leaders stepped back from power, making way for younger men (and so far it has been all men).

The process was not as smooth as clockwork.

Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin (江澤民), Deng’s successor, maintained one of his posts and a good deal of influence for a few years after his formal retirement. Yet the basic structure of the transition was visible to the public.

This transition structure represented a new, distinctively Chinese Communist Party answer to the greatest single problem confronting any polity — how to transfer power peacefully and stably.

Monarchy usually does it by a system of identifiable heirs. Democracy does it by elections. Autocracies struggle mightily, often experiencing coups as transition looms.

The Chinese transitional structure has been an extraordinary success, measured by the standards of authoritarian governments.

During the period covered by the post-Deng governments, now a bit more than 25 years, depending on how you count, China has experienced spectacular, unprecedented economic growth. That the party has smoothly maintained power during such an era of societal transformation is a fact of historical importance.

Xi has been signaling for years that he is in the process of changing how power transitions in China happen and the new amendment is simply the most formal recognition of that change.