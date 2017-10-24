Motorbikes, trust and pepper soup: Ebola tips to tackle deadly diseases

By Inna Lazareva / Thomson Reuters Foundation, UPPSALA, Sweden

Unsung local heroes who helped defeat the Ebola outbreak in West Africa might hold the key to thwarting deadly epidemics, experts say.

Alongside targeted assistance from abroad, local know-how is also vital in dealing with endemic killer diseases such as malaria, a conference in Sweden heard.

However, the contributions made by communities have been largely overlooked, Sierra Leone-based British anthropologist Paul Richards told the Uppsala Health Summit on tackling infectious diseases this month.

Ex-civil war combatants who had reinvented themselves as motorcycle-taxi drivers in Sierra Leone and Liberia’s rural areas, for example, were among the first responders in the early stages of the Ebola outbreak from 2014 to last year, which killed more than 11,300 people in West Africa.

They were helping “long before there was an international response and ambulances,” said Richards, a professor at Sierra Leone’s Njala University, whose book Ebola: How a People’s Science Helped End an Epidemic was published in September last year.

Even after international agencies ferried in hundreds of ambulances, the large vehicles could not get to the most remote areas where the virus was ravaging local populations.

The motorcycle-taxi drivers, working as volunteers with international agencies sometimes buying their fuel, provided the “last mile” access to villages, rescuing patients, carrying blood samples and returning with the results, Richards said.

However, while community efforts were vital in tackling Ebola, they often clashed with the emergency measures put in place by international organizations, Richards said.

The Ebola treatment centers set up by Doctors Without Borders and other aid groups, exemplary in their medical and hygiene standards, were initially the object of deep suspicion among local people.

This was partly because many clinics were far from villages, making them hard for family members to access.

“Ebola attacked the very part of the community that held it together — it prevented people from caring for their sick and burying them,” Richards said. “Many told me: ‘This will destroy our community.’”

At the beginning of the crisis, conspiracy theories about the origins of Ebola were rife, and people distrusted and even attacked some health workers.

The high mortality rate, which meant that more than 50 percent of patients in treatment centers would not survive, did not help.

“People didn’t want to go to ‘the place where you will die,’” said Anders Nordstrom, ambassador for global health at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, who was head of the WHO in Sierra Leone from 2014 to 2015.

To encourage people to seek treatment, the WHO filmed patients with smartphones and showed the videos to villagers to reassure them.

Relatives were often not allowed to take care of patients inside the centers, in a culture where giving a sick person home-cooked food is seen as essential for recovery, Richards said.

Family members would stand outside the clinics and shout encouragement — “We’ve come with pepper soup!” — and the patient would feel better just knowing the family had cooked the food they were eating, Richards said.

Trust was a major factor in eventually ending the Ebola outbreak, but it was not easy to establish, Nordstrom said.

“I think we all got it wrong in some way at the beginning — there were a lot of top-down messages, social mobilization, radio communications, big pamphlets et cetera. It didn’t work — people did not listen because we were not listening to them,” he said.