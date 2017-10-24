Growth of China’s Taiwan policy

By Tang Shao-cheng 湯紹成

Earlier this month, the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) of China’s State Council appointed former Chinese permanent representative to the UN Liu Jieyi (劉結一) as its new vice minister, and made him first among the office’s four vice ministers.

This unprecedented move suggests that Liu is to take over from TAO Minister Zhang Zhijun (張志軍) following the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP)19th National Congress, which opened in Beijing on Wednesday last week and is to conclude today.

In July 1954, the CCP Central Committee established a Central Group for Taiwan Affairs, and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) set up a corresponding department, but there was no communication between the two.

In 1987, then-president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) started allowing people who had followed the KMT to Taiwan to visit their families in China, giving rise to complicated issues concerning property and inheritance. This finally spurred new developments in relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

In August 1988, Taiwan established the Mainland Affairs Committee, which in January 1991 became part of the Cabinet and was renamed the Mainland Affairs Council.

China established the TAO in 1988 to enable the two sides to talk through corresponding agencies.

China has a one-party system in which the CCP exercises leadership over the government, so the highest policymaking department for Taiwan affairs is the CCP Central Committee’s Central Leading Group for Taiwan Affairs, which took over the duties of the Central Group for Taiwan Affairs in 1979 and is always headed by the general secretary of the CCP.

Subordinate to the Central Leading Group is the CCP Central Committee’s Taiwan Affairs Office, which leads the work of the TAO.

This arrangement forms a structure under which the same officials effectively operate under two different titles, one part of the party and the other a governmental body.

The head of the TAO was originally called “director” in English. Later, the English title was changed to “minister,” although the Chinese title remains unchanged.

The TAO’s early directors were leading figures in domestic policy affairs. This was true of Wang Zhaoguo (王兆國), originally director of the General Office of the CCP Central Committee, who headed the TAO from 1991 to 1996, and his successor, Chen Yunlin (陳雲林), who was director from 1996 to 2008 after serving as governor of Heilongjiang Province.

Then came Wang Yi (王毅), who was head of the TAO from 2008 to 2013 after being transferred from the post of vice minister in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, thus forming a closer connection between China’s policies regarding Taiwan and its foreign policy and indicating the importance of foreign relations in relation to the Taiwan question.

Zhang, like Wang Yi, was vice minister of foreign affairs before taking up the TAO post.

In February, Dai Bingguo (戴秉國), a former state councilor in charge of foreign affairs, became president of China’s National Society of Taiwan Studies, and in the same month, Yang Mingjie (楊明杰), an expert in international military and Asia-Pacific affairs, became director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ Institute of Taiwan Studies.

These appointments show how much importance Beijing attaches to international affairs in relation to its Taiwan policies.