Record floods push Karachi officials to tackle waste management

By Saleem Shaikh and Sughra Tunio / Thomson Reuters Foundation, KARACHI, Pakistan

In late August, a month’s worth of rain fell on Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi in two days, leaving residents wading through waist-deep water amid stalled vehicles and the bodies of dead animals floating through the streets.

An estimated 40 people died and power, telephones and water supplies were disrupted for days in a disaster believed to have caused 300 billion Pakistani rupees (US$2.85 billion) in damage.

Now authorities in Karachi and surrounding Sindh Province are creating the city’s first flood management plan in an effort to ensure that such a disaster does not happen again.

At the center of the plan is an effort to clear the city’s extensive stormwater drainage system, which has gradually become blocked with trash and seen outlets to the sea constricted by illegal construction along drainage channels.

“Reckless development activities around the city’s storm water drains and sewer system are now literally choking the city’s natural drainage systems, the impact of which is more pronounced urban flooding, as witnessed in the city in August,” said Noman Ahmed, an urban planner and chairman of the architecture and planning department at NED University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi.

Until recently, Karachi’s drainage arteries, which snake through the city’s 18 town areas, have worked more or less effectively to carry rainwater and wastewater from homes, businesses and industries through the city and flush the effluent — most of it untreated — out to sea.

However, the fast-growing metropolis now produces 12,000 tonnes of garbage per day, which is expected to grow to 16,000 tonnes by 2020, according to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

“Only 10 percent of the trash is collected, leaving the remaining to end up in the city’s drainage and sewerage systems for want of adequate funds,” board managing director A.D. Sanjani said.

He said collecting and disposing of all the waste at landfills would cost about US$276,000 a day — money the city does not have to spend.

The result of that shortfall became evident after 100mm of monsoon rain fell on Karachi on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, leaving almost 70 percent of the city — Pakistan’s economic hub — with waist-deep flooding.

Businesses in central Karachi shut for three days and many in low-lying areas were out of operation for weeks.

Officials at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry estimate that that the disaster caused US$2.8 billion in damages to sodden industrial areas, corporate offices, business centers, homes and public transport networks, and inundated more than 20,000 shops in a variety of markets.

Karachi produces close to half of Pakistan’s national income and tax revenue, former State Bank of Pakistan deputy governor M. Ashraf Janjua said.

Pakistani Meteorological Department Karachi office director Abdul Rashid said that the late August rainfall was not so heavy that it should have caused such widespread flooding.

The city survived two heavier monsoon rainfall spells — of 200mm in 1977 and 166mm in 1979 — without serious inundation, he said.

This year’s disaster was a manmade problem, he said, adding that in its summer monsoon outlook for this year, released in June, his agency warned of likely erratic monsoon rains that could trigger floods, but city authorities failed to clear clogged drainage networks in time.