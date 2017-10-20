Chinese, N Korean distrust grows

By Joseph Tse-Hei Lee 李榭熙

There has been much pessimism about North Korea giving up its ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. The escalating nuclear crisis has become a serious test of the US’ and China’s capacity to solve the regional security problems of the 21st century.

Three schools of thought can be discerned among strategists concerned about North Korea’s nuclear ambitions in Washington, Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo.

The first school emphasizes the need to engage North Korea thoroughly to minimize tensions and convince Pyongyang that military invasion and regime change would not be on the table.

This logic is based on the liberal principle that active engagement and economic aid through a multilateral framework, such as in the Six-Party Talks, would be a feasible trust-building tactic, eliminating mutual hostility and transforming the North into a cooperative actor.

The second conventional view is derived from political realism, according to which Washington ought to intensify pressure on Pyongyang on all fronts, thereby provoking domestic resistance against North Korean leader Kim Jung-un’s regime and achieving some institutional change from within.

This approach largely relies on the efficacy of a US-led coalition that is capable of urging China to squeeze the North more to back down on threats.

The third approach appears to be the most dangerous. In recent months, Washington and Pyongyang have traded warnings and threats. On numerous occasions, US President Donald Trump has talked about a pre-emptive strike against North Korea.

Trump ridiculed Kim as a “rocket man” in his address at the UN last month and announced his intention to “totally destroy” the regime.

In response, the North ignored any call for calm and blamed the US for putting the Korean Peninsula on the brink of war.

Of all the international powers, China wields much influence over North Korea and is in a position to shut down the North’s economy.

Being geostrategic allies for decades, China has used North Korea to counterbalance the US as much as the North has depended on Chinese energy and aid for survival.

In the past, China worried about an unprecedented refugee crisis on its northeast frontier in the event of a collapse of the Kim family dynasty. As with other emerging powers, China never wants to resolve one crisis only to have to face another, worse crisis.

Although it sympathizes with the North’s rationale for pursuing nuclear weapons as a deterrence against the US military threat, China still hopes to retain some control over the agenda and process of nuclear dialogue between the US and North Korea.

However, in light of the repercussions of Kim’s military adventurousness, much has changed in China’s policy toward the North.

First, China has run out of patience with Pyongyang. A closer look at the timing of Kim’s nuclear maneuvers suggests that he never informed Beijing of his missile and nuclear tests.

Kim deliberately stole the media spotlight from Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and forced China and the US to put North Korea back on their bilateral agendas.

As Xi on Wednesday set out to assert absolute control at Chinese Communist Party’s 19th National Congress, it remained unclear whether Kim would launch a nuclear test to divert worldwide attention from his glory.

Second, China can no longer exploit the North Korean nuclear crisis to display competent leadership in regional politics and to maintain the minimal stability it desires.