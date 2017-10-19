Sexual harassment 101: What everyone needs to know

By Zoe Williams / The Guardian

The aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein revelations has been depressing in that it has led people to canvass the opinion of Woody Allen, heartening in the testimonies heard that were previously ignored, dispiriting in the sloshing of the inevitable she-asked-for-it backwaters, cheering in the unleashed female solidarity.

However, it has also been unearthed a weird level of ignorance around the whole issue of sexual harassment.

There has been the routine conflation with assault and then panicky addition of “alleged” to the end of every sentence, along with wild assumptions about its rarity and triviality.

For the avoidance of doubt, this is harassment 101.

WHAT IS SEXUAL HARASSMENT?

The British Equality Act of 2010 has this definition: “Unwanted conduct of a sexual nature which has the purpose or effect of violating someone’s dignity or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for them.”

It covers indecent or suggestive remarks, unwanted touching, requests or demands for sex and the dissemination of pornography.

It is often portrayed as murky or ambiguous legislation on the grounds that it is hard to tell the difference between a bit of banter and a humiliating remark.

The issue does have areas of nuance, but this is not one of them.

The humiliation or intimidation of sexual harassment lies in making someone feel that their physical attributes are their main value to the workplace, which undermines any skills or talent or insights or hard work they might also have brought.

So saying: “You will do well in the organization because you have big boobs” is harassment, even if a) you think it is true, b) you personally are not a boob man, c) you did not mean it as an overture and d) everyone laughed.

The test “how would I feel if it were said to me” is not necessarily helpful, since there is context you might have missed, such as what it is like to be routinely ignored in meetings until your point has been corroborated by three other men, and then congratulated on your big boobs.

Sex-based harassment relates to the sex of the target, but is not necessarily sexual in nature.

HOW COMMON IS IT?

A report conducted jointly by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and Everyday Sexism in the UK found that 52 percent of women had experienced some form of sexual harassment at work, nearly a quarter had been touched without invitation and a fifth had experienced a sexual advance.

An earlier study by the law firm Slater and Gordon found that 60 percent of women had experienced inappropriate behavior, and nearly half of respondents had been warned to expect problematic behavior from a particular person when they arrived.

WHY DO WOMEN NOT REPORT IT?

About one in five women do report it. Their outcomes are poor — 80 percent, according to the TUC report, found that nothing changed, while 16 percent said that the situation worsened afterward.

The coalition government in the UK introduced employment tribunal fees, which made discrimination cases prohibitively expensive — especially for low-paid workers — until the UK Supreme Court ruled them illegal earlier this year.

“The only reason that was overturned was because Unison had the clout and the money to take that decision to the Supreme Court,” TUC head Frances O’Grady said. “I would say to the government: ‘Okay, you should be taking out full-page adverts in women’s magazines and newspapers to tell women what their rights now are,’ because that decision in 2013 left women with no prospect of exercising their rights.”