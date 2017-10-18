By Ashifa Kassam / The Guardian, TORONTO

When Canadian fur-trader-turned-politician William Benjamin Robinson pulled up to the shores of the river that links Lake Superior and Lake Huron in North America in 1850, his mission was clear: He was to gain access to as much of the vast territory around him as possible.

Acting on behalf of then-queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland Victoria, Robinson soon launched into formal negotiations with the indigenous people who lived in what would later become northeastern Ontario in Canada.

Robinson treated with about two dozen communities whose connection to the land stretched back millennia.

Few of them could read, write or speak English fluently, but the two sides eventually struck a deal: In exchange for access to more than 92,463km2 of land, Robinson offered hunting and fishing rights — and an annual payment equivalent to C$2 (US$1.59) per person each year.

In 1874, the payment was increased to C$4 a year. Since then, it has remained stagnant.

Now, 167 years after the Robinson Huron Treaty was signed, the document — and its original intent — is at the heart of a landmark legal challenge playing out in Ontario.

Twenty-one First Nations, representing about 30,000 people, have taken the federal and Ontario governments to court, accusing them of failing to uphold the deal Robinson hashed out with their ancestors.

Central to the case is the question of how the annual payment — a promise that dates back more than a century — should be interpreted.

The First Nations claim that their ancestors initially balked at what seemed like a paltry sum for their resource-rich land.

“So what William Benjamin Robinson said — and I’m paraphrasing — was: ‘Here’s what I’ll do. I’ll offer you this annuity and if the territory produces more revenue for the crown, the annuity will be increased accordingly,’” said Mike Restoule, one of the representative plaintiffs in the case.

The treaty stipulates that any increase in the annuity “shall not exceed the sum of 1 pound provincial currency in any one year, or such further sum as Her Majesty may be graciously pleased to order.”

More than a century after the first increase, despite petitions and appeals from First Nations chiefs to various levels of government, the annuity remains unchanged.

“They’re still today paying that C$4 a year to each individual from the First Nations,” Restoule said.

“Despite the fact that trillions of dollars have been gained from the territory for the crown and for corporations,” he added, pointing to mining, forestry and other resource development that has been carried out on the land.

The case has shone a spotlight on treaty annuities, a tool used in some of the more than 600 treaties that exist across Canada. The annual payments were often added to treaties to sweeten the deal as Britain, and later Canada, pursued access to indigenous lands for white settlers and resource development, said James Dempsey, a professor of native studies at the University of Alberta.

Last year, according to government figures, about 580,000 people were eligible to collect annuities stemming from treaties signed between 1850 and 1921. For many, the meager payment has become a potent symbol of the complex relationship their ancestors forged with the crown.

Part of the complexity lies in that treaties were never meant to be enduring documents, Dempsey said.