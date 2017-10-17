Geoengineering a risky solution to climate change

By Barbara Unmussig

As the world struggles to rein in emissions of climate-changing gases and limit planetary warming, a new technological silver bullet is gaining supporters. Geoengineering — the large-scale manipulation of the Earth’s natural systems — has been popularized as a means of counteracting the negative effects of climate change.

Proponents of this science feed the illusion that there is a way to engineer an exit from the climate crisis, meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change and maintain a consumption-heavy lifestyle.

However, this solution is not as simple as proponents would have us believe. Betting on climate engineering — either as a planetary insurance policy or as a last-ditch measure to combat rising temperatures — is not only risky; it also directs attention away from the only solution we know will work: reducing carbon emissions.

Each of the engineered technologies being discussed carries dangers and uncertainties. For example, the only way to test the effectiveness of solar radiation management (SRM) on a global scale would be to carry out experiments in the environment — either by spraying particles into the stratosphere or by artificially modifying clouds.

While such tests would be designed to determine whether SRM could reflect enough sunlight to cool the planet, experimentation itself could cause irreversible damage. Current models predict that SRM deployment would alter global precipitation patterns, damage the ozone layer and undermine the livelihoods of millions of people.

Beyond the ecological risks, critics warn that once deployed globally, SRM could spawn powerful weapons, giving states, corporations or individuals the ability to manipulate climate for strategic gain (an idea that not even Hollywood can resist). Yet perhaps the most important criticism is a political one: In a world of challenged multilateralism, how would global ecological interventions be governed?

Similar questions surround the other major group of climate engineering technologies under debate — so-called carbon dioxide removal (CDR). Proponents of these technologies propose removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it underground or in the oceans.

Some CDR approaches are already prohibited, owing to concerns about possible environmental consequences. For example, fertilization of oceans with carbon-sequestering plankton was banned by the London Protocol on marine pollution in 2008. Parties to that decision worried about the potential damage to marine life.

However, other CDR approaches are gaining support. One of the most discussed ideas aims to integrate biomass with carbon capture and storage techniques.

Called “bioenergy with CCS” (BECCS), this method seeks to pair the carbon dioxide absorption capabilities of fast-growing plants with underground carbon dioxide storage methods.

Proponents argue that BECCS would actually yield “negative” emissions.

Yet, as with other engineered solutions, the promises are simply too good to be true. For example, huge amounts of energy, water and fertilizer would be required to operate BECCS systems successfully. The effects on land use would likely lead to terrestrial species losses, and increase land competition and displacement of local populations.

Some forecasts even suggest that the land clearing and construction activities associated with these projects could lead to a net increase in greenhouse gas emissions, at least in the short term.