The Liberty Times Editorial: Taiwan’s democracy is in danger

The plot thickens regarding the controversial “Sing! China: Shanghai-Taipei Music Festival.”

The event, which took place on Sept. 24 at National Taiwan University (NTU) in Taipei, was abruptly curtailed following a protest by students.

More evidence has come to light which clearly shows that China is taking advantage of Taiwan’s open and democratic model of government to wreak havoc and achieve its ultimate goal of annexing the nation.

Beijing used the festival to take its united front strategy onto the campus of the nation’s foremost seat of learning.

Despite the event’s posters labeling NTU as “Taipei City Taiwan University,” the Taipei City Government continued to cooperate with the event’s organizers. Furthermore, prior to the event, legislators had put pressure on NTU to hire out its athletics field for the event.

Shanghai Municipal Taiwan Affairs Office Director Li Wenhui (李文輝) was even in attendance, like a provincial governor, there to supervise his hired pro-unification thugs.

On Sunday, China’s national day, pro-unification parties marched on the streets of Taipei waving the national flag of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), while in Changhua County pro-China activists staged an event to wish “happy birthday to the motherland.”

Despite the outward appearance of there being an active pro-unification force in Taiwan, in reality no meaningful pro-unification political force exists. Following Taiwan’s transition to a democracy, there has been no desire among the public to “unite with China.”

This wild ambition was put forward by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) under Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) leadership with political slogans such as “Retake the mainland,” “Annihilate the communist bandits and save our compatriots” and “Unite China under the Three Principles of the People.”

The Chinese Unity Promotion Party (CUPP) even claims that the Republic of China has the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the PRC to thank for its existence. They are no longer the pro-unification camp, but the “unified camp.” They have sold their souls to Beijing.

The CUPP advocates Taiwan’s annexation by a non-democratic nation to become a part of a dictatorship that violates the values universally held in Taiwan and that is something to which no one in Taiwan pays any attention. That these people still turn their backs on public opinion to this extent is an odd political phenomenon.

Despite that “the unified camp” commands very little public support, their outlandish words and deeds provide a clear demonstration of how China seeks to deal with Taiwan. Their actions are brazen and they are completely without scruples. More significant, though, is how Beijing is manipulating democratic Taiwan’s false sense of security and the shortcomings of its legal system to its advantage.

The concert was a prime example.

In addition to members of the CUPP allegedly beating up students leaving the concert, reports of gang members hidden within their number engaging in political violence has attracted considerable attention.

It is a matter of public record that during the past year, gangsters have engaged in violence in the name of political parties on numerous occasions — at public meetings debating the resumption of Japanese food imports from areas contaminated by the meltdown at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, at meetings discussing pension reform proposals, during Hong Kong democracy campaigner Joshua Wong’s (黃之鋒) visit to Taiwan in January and at public meetings held at Liberty Square in Taipei.