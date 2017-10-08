EDITORIAL: Encouraging safe driving

On Tuesday, an intercity bus driver was filmed by a passenger as he peeled a pomelo while driving at high speed, steering the bus only with his elbows. The video came less than a month after six people died in a tour bus accident in Kaohsiung after the driver took his attention off of the road to search for wet wipes.

In February, 33 people were killed as a bus flipped over when the driver lost control on the exit ramp of a freeway in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港). Subsequent investigation showed that the driver had been working an excessive number of hours and had not been given proper rest.

All of these incidents stem from a general lack of awareness about the importance of traffic safety.

The government is aware of the need for change — demonstrated by the introduction in May of mandatory road tests, in addition to written and closed-course tests, for new drivers — but stricter testing alone will not resolve the issue.

The pervasiveness of unsafe driving maneuvers — such as turning before oncoming traffic and passing when it is unsafe to do so — is symptomatic of a general mind-set of seeing driving as a competitive engagement. More must be done to promote a culture of safe driving practices, a culture where drivers yield to others and engage in safe driving practices of their own volition.

Improving the driving culture will take time, but it can be done by implementing a few key changes.

The first change should be to improve the enforcement of traffic regulations. Part of the police force needs to be assigned to active traffic patrol. They would patrol the streets, fining drivers for violations such as weaving in and out of lanes or racing, failing to signal when turning or changing lanes, speeding, failing to stop at red lights and stop signs, and making unsafe turns. Police should set up checkpoints more frequently to check for drunk driving and unlicensed drivers.

The second change should be to implement a graduated driver licensing program similar to those used in many nations. First-time licensees would have limitations placed on their licenses that would be gradually lifted and eventually removed through subsequent testing at specified intervals — typically once a year for two to three years — provided that the driver has committed no serious traffic violations. The restrictions would include limits such as not being permitted to drive with passengers or during late-night hours.

The third change should be to improve driver education and to implement mandatory driver training courses for new drivers. Taiwanese driver education is limited to a small instructional video that licensees are required to watch after successfully completing their practical test. There is no test following the video and most new drivers do not pay attention to it. To be taken seriously, the video’s content needs to be part of a several-hour course that includes better interaction with the licensees.

These changes would have a considerable impact on driving culture over time, but in the interim, the government needs to be particularly vigilant in addressing the ills of the professional driving industries.

There is a particular urgency for change in industries where the drivers spend so much time behind the wheel, where many of the drivers are older, and where the size of the vehicles often means that accidents result in more fatalities — particularly in those involving passenger vehicles.