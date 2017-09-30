Some reflections for Teachers’ Day

By Herbert Hanreich

For more than a decade, the reputable Times Higher Education World University Rankings have been published each autumn, eagerly awaited — or feared — by university administrations around the world, despite the highly problematic endeavor of translating academic quality into quantity.

Several prestigious universities in Taiwan were downgraded in this year’s rankings, confirming again the downward trend.

National Taiwan University Office of Research and Development dean Lee Fang-jen (李芳仁) attributes this trend mainly to the fading attractiveness of local universities for talented students, citing insufficient funding, a lack of concentration of gifted students at a few elite institutions and an unattractive academic environment (“NTU ranking falls to 14-year low,” Sept. 8, page 4).

I think the dean makes a good point in the latter aspect, although it requires further elaboration.

As for the first reason, I doubt that additional financial impulses would sufficiently help stem the drain of talent. Reports about “creative” handling of public funds by influential professors at “elite” institutions do not support confidence that additional money would benefit the talented.

What would universities do with more money? Buy all the Neymars, Messis and Ronaldos of science and research to attract more excellent students? This would only confess that the domestic faculty lacks international competitiveness.

Besides, luring more — usually foreign — prolific professors with additional financial incentives does not necessarily create a more competitive environment, especially among colleagues who are not showered with such incentives.

However, increasing financial support for graduate and doctoral students or the number of international scholarships might add to a university’s competitiveness — but this does not necessarily require additional funding.

The amount of money available for talented people from the nation’s top research institutions could be easily increased if some of it were not wasted for useless projects funded by national research agencies or through dubious subsidies granted by the Ministry of Education (“Devious ways to supply ‘students,’” Sept. 24, page 6).

What would be even more attractive for ambitious and gifted students is an intellectual world that optimizes talent. Excellent students wish to exchange ideas, discuss results and question or propose theories and approaches. They need critical feedback — that is, intellectual challenges from their supervisors and peers — and an invitation to challenge in turn.

Students flourish within a departmental culture of permanent dialogue, debate and discussion about research by them and others. They need the encouragement and freedom to try out new things or to test curious, even unconventional hypotheses with uncertain outcomes.

Research is an open process and this openness must be reflected in the way it is organized.

However, such a learning and working atmosphere is in short supply in Taiwanese universities, even if it is elite. The entire culture of learning and teaching is not designed to breathe that spirit of openness and freedom that attracts talent. Here are a few examples:

One of the most noticeable features for those who have also worked at Western universities is that many professors seem to have little or no interest in engaging colleagues in substantial debate related to their fields of expertise.