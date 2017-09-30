Policy, not loose words, needed to prevent HIV

By Sean Du 杜思誠 and Kao Chih-lung 高智龍

When Premier William Lai (賴清德) on Friday last week received the winners of this year’s Medical Contribution Awards, he gave a rare public expression of his opinion of the HIV/AIDS issue, saying: “The primary source of HIV/AIDS infection today is homosexual males engaging in sexual activity.”

However, he only made this fragmentary statement without offering any proposals for prevention policies.

This kind of comment does nothing to help prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS and has strengthened the intensity of attacks on people with the disease and on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) communities.

The Centers for Disease Control had previously changed the risk factor for HIV/AIDS infection from “homosexuality and bisexuality” to “sexual contact between men,” and then to “unsafe sexual contact between men.”

By doing so, it has focused prevention of the disease on unsafe sex rather than a specific group of people.

Government data shows that a relatively high percentage of people with HIV/AIDS in Taiwan are men who engage in unsafe sex with other men. This is simply the situation, not the cause of it.

Lai failed to mention the factors behind this situation, which is likely to further deepen preconceived ideas and stigmatization. It is not beneficial to normalizing how society views HIV/AIDS and its prevention.

Although Taiwanese LGBT people live in a relatively friendly and open environment for Asia, misunderstandings within society have continued, and viciously discriminatory remarks can often be heard in the media. People are still writing about how young LGBT people are being bullied at schools and driven to suicide.

Meanwhile, education about safe sex between same-sex partners is still absent from schools and it is difficult for LGBT people to gain the support and blessings of their families. All of these social factors could increase gay men’s risk of exposure to HIV/AIDS.

Education and evidence-based policies are the best way to improve these social factors and the effectiveness of HIV/AIDS prevention work.

This includes implementing gender equality education to boost public understanding and acceptance of gay people, and promoting correct and diverse sex education, such as basic knowledge about the body, communication and negotiation, and safe-sex methods for different types of relationships.

It also includes investing sufficient resources in HIV/AIDS education and prevention, and in policies to destigmatize it and lower the rejection and fear people with the disease face.

The nation can also push for prevention strategies that have been proven to be effective internationally, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Government agencies and civic groups are working hard to destigmatize HIV/AIDS, but Lai’s statement is likely to undo all of their efforts.

During his term as Tainan mayor, his deputy, Yen Chun-tso (顏純左), insisted on implementing a more advanced harm reduction program that has achieved good results in other nations.

We would like to ask Lai three questions:

What is the Cabinet’s concrete policy for addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic?

How is the Cabinet going to eliminate stigmatization of and discrimination against LGBT people in Taiwan?

How is the Cabinet going to eliminate stigmatization of and discrimination against people with HIV/AIDS, so it can be treated as an ordinary disease?