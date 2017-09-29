Kurdish independence referendum means the end of Iraq

By Peter van Buren / Reuters

There are many worthy markers that the US’ Iraq wars have been a terrible, terrible waste, but as history loves a signature event, let it be Monday’s Kurdish independence referendum.

While the referendum is non-binding and the final vote tally might not be known for several days (though it will certainly be “yes” to independence), the true results of the US’ decades of war in Iraq are already clear.

Along with the ongoing decimation of Iraq’s Sunni population, the referendum means that in practice “Iraq” no longer exists. In its place is a Shiite state dominated by Iran, the de facto new nation of Kurdistan and a shrinking population of Sunnis tottering between annihilation or reservation-like existence, depending on whether the US uses the last of its influence to sketch out red lines or abandons the people to fate.

The waste comes in that a better version of a de facto tri-state Iraq was available in 2006. Every life lost (about 1 million, including 4,424 Americans), every US dollar spent (trillions) and every unanticipated outcome suffered since (the rise of the Islamic State group, the conflict in Syria, the loss of a democratic Turkey) has been unnecessary.

The post-World War I failure to create a Kurdish state resulted in 30 million Kurds scattered across modern Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria.

The 2003 US invasion of Iraq destroyed civil order in much of the area populated by those Kurds and opened the door to Iranian influence. Iran and its Iraqi-Shiite allies directed political violence against Iraqi Sunnis, paving the way for a Sunni protector, the Islamic State group, to move in.

When the US-trained (cost: US$25 billion) Iraqi national army dropped its weapons and ran in 2014, and Shiite militias proved too weak to fill the breach, then-US president Barack Obama reinserted the US military into Iraq, saving the Kurds, by then also under threat from the Islamic State group.

The US subsequently turned those Kurdish fighters loose in Iraq and later in Syria against the Islamic State group. It was expediency over strategy — there was no force otherwise available in bulk — and it kind of worked. In the short run.

The Kurds, with US help, blunted the Islamic State group’s progress. The problem was that while US diplomacy, the carrot-and-stick of aid and the difficulty of maintaining long-distance logistics saw the Kurdish forces replaced by Shiite militias in some locations, the Kurds held on to their gains in the north, having in most instances displaced Iraqi Sunnis.

Victorious and bloodied, the Kurds were not about to renounce their hard-earned gains.

The need for US arms did force Kurdish leaders to postpone an independence referendum, opposed by Washington, in 2014. Three years later, with the Islamic State group mortally weakened, Washington no longer holds sway over Kurdish ambitions and although Monday’s referendum has no legal force, Kurdish leaders will use the vote to push Baghdad for full autonomy.

US President Donald Trump, the fifth consecutive president to wage war in Iraq, might be the last — simply for the lack of an Iraq to fight over.

The ground truth of autumn — a Kurdistan in the north, a Shiite state in the south, a marginalized Sunni population out west — is pretty much the deal that could have been had in 2006 when then-US senator Joe Biden proposed dividing Iraq into statelets.