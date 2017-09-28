On an overheating planet, parched nations look to the clouds

By Adela Suliman / Thomson Reuters Foundation, LONDON

Threading through clouds, often with shaky turbulence and occasional thunder, 71-year-old pilot Gary Walker burns the flares on his plane’s wings, releasing chemicals as he flies.

“It can be very rough as you get close to some of those clouds,” he said.

Walker, chief executive of Texas-based aviation company SOAR, carries out an increasingly popular — and in some cases controversial — effort to chemically impregnate clouds to increase rainfall.

To cope with searing global temperatures, protracted droughts and chronic water shortages, countries from the US to China are turning to “cloud seeding,” which aims to boost rainfall in dry areas.

The process is hardly new.

First trialled in the US, it is now discreetly used in more than 50 nations, from Mali to India and Puerto Rico.

China, though, has the biggest cloud-seeding operation, which it utilizes not only to increase rainfall, but also to avoid hailstorms that can devastate farm crops.

Beijing also turned to cloud seeding in the buildup to the 2008 Summer Olympic Games, to try to avoid rain during its spectacular opening ceremony.

While the success of cloud-seeding efforts remains in question, commercial use of the technology is growing.

US and European companies are testing remote-controlled drones to seed clouds and promising rain-free wedding ceremonies by “bursting” clouds ahead of the big day.

Still, the technology cannot do much to tease rain from a cloud-free sky, experts say.

“In extreme heat or drought conditions there are no clouds. Nobody can make clouds,” said Roelof Bruintjes, a senior scientist who works on weather modification for the US National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Rather, the idea of cloud seeding is to make rain form more efficiently inside clouds so more water comes down, he said.

Such artificial rainmaking is akin to giving clouds vitamins, or farmers applying fertilizers to boost their crop yields, he said.

To seed a cloud, pilots introduce a chemical agent, commonly silver iodide. It draws moisture to itself, allowing the cloud’s water vapor to condense into droplets and produce rain, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Does the process work?

“There are still a lot of unknowns and a lot more research to be done, but ... if it can be done successfully it will have huge benefits, especially in water-scarce areas,” WMO director of research Deon Terblanche said.

GLOBAL REVIEW

The WMO is carrying out a global review of knowledge on cloud seeding, with the aim of preparing official advice and a comprehensive database of projects as the number of nations seeking to invest in the technology rises, Terblanche said.

Although the amounts of silver iodide used for most cloud seeding are too small to hurt the environment or public health, and do not present any significant risk, he said, the chemical in very large quantities can be toxic.

Apart from environmental risks, cloud seeding could also lead to geopolitical spats if over-used in one region, depriving areas downwind of rainfall.

However, the main stumbling block is measuring the technique’s success.

Terblanche said in some areas where cloud seeding is used, rainfall has increased by more than 10 percent, but there could also be knock-on effects that are harder to quantify, such as increased river runoff.

Terblanche believes cloud seeding should not be seen as the best way to deal with water shortages. In particular, nations need to work on capturing and managing natural rainfall to take advantage of heavier downpours, as rain becomes less reliable.