UN mission in DR Congo forces reckoning over sex abuse scandal

By Krista Larson and Paisley Dodds / AP, BUNIA, DR Congo

She had been orphaned by a brutal conflict, but the 14-year-old girl found refuge in a camp protected by UN peacekeepers.

The camp should have been safe that day: A delegation from the UN was paying a visit and her grandmother had left her in charge of her siblings. That was the day, the girl said, that a Pakistani peacekeeper slipped inside their home and raped her in front of the other children.

It was an attack so brazen that it still haunts the UN’s top human rights official more than a decade after hearing the girl’s story.

“What on earth would it take for this soldier not to do it — to have all the heads of the UN together, and he still does it?” said Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein, a member of the delegation that heard the girl’s testimony in 2004.

A year later, he helped write a landmark report to curb sexual abuse and exploitation within the UN system, yet neither Zeid’s outrage nor his report helped the girl.

Her case is grimly emblematic of the underbelly of UN peacekeeping and the organization as a whole: In a year-long investigation, The Associated Press (AP) found that despite promises of reform for more than a decade, the UN failed to meet many of its pledges to stop the abuse or help victims, some of whom have been lost to a sprawling bureaucracy. Cases have disappeared or have been handed off to the peacekeepers’ home nations — which often do nothing with them.

If the UN sexual abuse crisis has an epicenter, it is the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), where the scope of the problem first emerged 13 years ago and where the promised reforms have most clearly fallen short.

Of the 2,000 sexual abuse and exploitation complaints made against the UN worldwide over the past 12 years, more than 700 occurred in the DR Congo, where the UN’s largest peacekeeping force costs a staggering US$1 billion a year.

One girl who was raped by two peacekeepers even gave birth to two babies by the time she was 14.

With rare exception, the victims interviewed by reporters got no help. Instead, many are banished from their families for having mixed-race children — who also are shunned, becoming a second generation of victims.

To this day, the violence continues: The DR Congo already accounts for nearly one-third of the 43 allegations made so far this year.

William Swing was in charge of the DR Congo mission between May 2003 and January 2008, a period when abuse allegations swelled in a nation that has been torn by dictatorship, civil war and unrest for the last half century.

“I take full responsibility for what happened,” Swing told reporters last week. “I knew at the time the buck stopped with me.”

The UN at times made it clear he should be relieved of his duties, Swing said. Instead, he was named the head of the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

He now sits on a new task force appointed to tackle the problem yet again, and he insists that the mistakes made during the early years of the mission have taught lessons that could shape reforms.

“You can never make someone who has been sexually violated whole, but you can give them a sense that the organization is trying to make them whole,” Swing said.

However, victims of car accidents involving UN vehicles are more likely to receive compensation than victims of rape, because those injuries were inflicted during the course of the UN worker’s “official duties.”