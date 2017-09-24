Taipei could become the nation’s ‘frontman’

By Peng Ming-min 彭明敏

The passion, excitement and cheers of the Taipei Summer Universiade have died down, the dust has settled and the “status quo” that we are left with may have shifted. This raises the question as to what we must do to “maintain the status quo.”

PEER PRESSURE

First, the “Republic of China (ROC)” has become marginalized, and its “president” with it.

Second, those who thoroughly and deeply identify with Taiwan and are calling loudly for the nation’s title to be corrected to “Taiwan” were still unable to resist the international pressure to use the name “Chinese Taipei.” In the end, the host nation still had to call itself precisely that: Chinese Taipei.

At the Universiade, there were loud and endless cheers for Taiwan, but any banner or flag with the name “Taiwan” on it was confiscated.

Third, in his address at the closing ceremony of the Universiade, the mayor of “Chinese Taipei” mentioned Taiwan 11 times, but it was only mentioned once in the English translation of that address.

What mysterious transformation took place is something that the general public will never find out, but it cannot be denied by whoever was in charge of this belittling of Taiwan.

DARK PREDICTION

Fourth, one can only hope that these concerns are uncalled for, but let me make a more negative prediction as a warning: In the future, it will not only be at sports events that Taiwan will be referred to as “Chinese Taipei.”

The contagion of this name will spread and contaminate other areas to the extent that neither the “Republic of China” nor “Taiwan” will be able to participate in international events, while it is very possible that “Chinese Taipei” will be acceptable.

Although Taipei is but one more Taiwanese city, it could come to represent all Taiwan in international settings.

Many people must have noticed the guide that was published ahead of the Universiade, which stated that “Chinese Taipei is long and narrow.”

Furthermore, because the name “Taiwan” cannot be used in the international arena and since the Taiwanese flag is being banned in Taiwan, there is the risk that it will meet with the same destiny as “Republic of China”: It will only be used in Taiwan by Taiwanese when they want to comfort themselves.

In this context, there are bound to be people who think that as “Chinese Taipei” is internationally certified and accepted by other countries — not even China opposes it — perhaps an attempt to apply for UN membership under the title “Chinese Taipei” would be successful.

If banners with the name “Taiwan” written on them are confiscated even in Taiwan, that name might have a lower standing than the “Republic of China.”

JET-SETTER

Finally, if this state of affairs persists, the election of the “president of the Republic of China” will lose significance internationally, as the president will never be able to represent Taiwan at international events.

The mayor of “Chinese Taipei,” on the other hand, will have no problem moving around in the international arena and the mayor’s significance will increase both in Taiwan and abroad, because they will be able to represent Taiwan in international settings.

One can only speculate regarding how Taiwanese will react to such a change to the “status quo.”

Peng Ming-min is a former presidential adviser.

Translated by Perry Svensson