Devious ways to supply ‘students’

By Tai Po-fen 戴伯芬

Since 2010, Taiwanese have been aware of the oversupply of staff in higher education. In a report issued to the Legislative Yuan that year, Wu Se-hwa (吳思華), who would later become the minister of education, said that more than 60 schools would likely be forced to close and more than 10,000 teachers might lose their jobs.

Taiwan’s declining birth rate resulted in a nationwide shortfall of 55,000 students last year.

However, aside from Kao Fong College of Digital Contents in Pingtung County and Hsing Kuo University of Management in Tainan being forced to restructure and change ownership because of failed business models, the predicted higher education “tsunami” has yet to appear.

This begs the question: How have schools been able to make up for the shortfall in students?

During the summer heat of Ghost Month, the secret to some universities’ student supply was revealed to be a body of “phantom” students.

The Fortune Institute of Technology in Kaohsiung and Chung Chou University of Science and Technology in Changhua County enrolled more than 100 middle-aged Aborigines as nominal students to maintain their student numbers.

This not only allowed the schools to circumvent checks by the Ministry of Education, which could have led to the withdrawal of its support, but the phantom students might also have been a way for the schools to fraudulently obtain funding for scholarships and subsidies worth more than NT$10 million (US$331,225).

The director of the ministry’s Department of Technological and Vocational Education claims to have sent staff to investigate on several occasions, but said they were told each time that unaccounted for students had either taken a leave of absence or were carrying out practical training. The director said that on-site inspections were a waste of time and resources if schools were being tipped off by someone inside the ministry.

Phantom Aboriginal students are simply one of several sources of students used by schools. Foreign workers masquerading as students and students with special needs are two disadvantaged groups used by private universities to help boost their enrollment numbers and get their hands on scholarship funding and subsidies.

With the ministry announcing with great fanfare the internationalization of the nation’s education system, state-funded universities have pulled out the stops to attract students from West and South Asia.

However, a number of schools that are struggling to enroll sufficient numbers of students have signed agreements with manufacturing firms in nearby industrial parks, which allows them to put foreign workers on their books as students.

When the government unveiled its New Southbound Policy, which includes subsidies for students from East and South Asia, it was predicted that foreign worker “students” would create an unintended partnership between industry and academia — certainly not the type of inter-industry collaboration that the government was hoping to achieve.

Students with special needs are a lucrative gift to struggling schools. For each of these students, the education ministry provides an initial NT$30,000, with regular subsidies of the same amount. Consequently, schools battle with each other to enroll these students.

A teacher, who took a position at a technical college in southern Taiwan, discovered more than a dozen students with special needs in the same class.