Offer companies incentives to stay

By Huang Tien-lin 黃天麟

The latest TAIEX semiannual report is out and it highlights a particular problem in Taiwan’s economy: Accumulated investment in China by Taiwanese listed and over-the-counter (OTC) traded companies has reached NT$2.17 trillion (US$71.88 million).

Although the figure continues to rise, the amount is only NT$50 billion more than the NT$2.12 trillion figure for the same period last year, making it the lowest such increase in the past 11 years.

The peak occurred during the eight years under former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), when it increased by more than NT$1.4 trillion, 64 percent of the total to date, compared with only NT$673.1 billion during former president Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) two terms in office.

Ma’s “boldly go west” policy failed to usher in a “golden decade” as promised, but instead sent the economy into a period of negative growth. Under President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), cross-strait relations have cooled due to her refusal to accept the “one China” principle.

With the slowing of investment in China by listed companies, the TAIEX rose from 7,726 points on Jan. 15 to 10,580 points on Sept. 15. The economy is regaining momentum, showing growth of 2.56 percent and 2.14 percent for the first and second quarters of this year, compared with minus-0.23 percent and 1.13 percent in 2016.

This 11-year low of investment in China by listed and OTC-traded companies tells us that these companies are shifting their focus back to Taiwan and that more capital is being retained in this nation. It shows that the economy has shifted from red to black during the last two years and that the pace, though slow, is gaining steam.

There are more than 1,600 listed and OTC-traded Taiwanese companies in China. These companies, which form the core of Taiwan’s economy, include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) and Largan Precision.

However, they have been attracted to invest in China because of Beijing’s targeted policy over the past decade of offering incentives to companies to relocate, which has created a major imbalance between the business environments of China and Taiwan.

To encourage Taiwanese companies to relocate, China has offered tax exemptions and land and labor costs, as well as exchange rate and patent dividends, allowing these companies, operating at lower costs, to wrest the local and overseas markets away from companies remaining in Taiwan.

To survive, those that remain have had little choice but to follow suit. More than 1,400 listed companies — that is, more than 80 percent of listed companies — have either set up subsidiaries in China or have moved their production lines there.

Eighty percent is a startling amount.

The migration is the combined result of Taiwan’s economic “miracle” and the accumulation of more than a decade of unjust, unfair economic imbalance across the Strait.

This set of circumstances would be difficult to find elsewhere. They are also the main reason for the stagnation in Taiwan’s economy, with salary levels returning to those of 16 years ago.

Conquering this problem is something that subsequent administrations will have to work assiduously to achieve.

Taiwan needs economic transitional justice — economic conditions that would allow companies to take root in Taiwan, to survive and prosper and to remain here.