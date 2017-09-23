AI development needs strategic shift

By Robert Wang 王定愷

In view of the impact that artificial intelligence (AI) technology will have on nations’ economic development and overall strength, governments all over the world are giving it a great deal of attention and have been launching new industrial policies one after another.

AI’s future impact on business, the structural changes it will bring to labor and employment, along with its ethical and legal implications, have given rise to much discussion and investigation as governments plan their policy responses. The rapid advance of AI technology will soon see it have a great impact on lifestyles, resource distribution and economic activities.

There is therefore an urgent need to talk about how Taiwan should respond to this challenge and seek out opportunities for development.

The major global trend of AI has given rise to a kind of collective anxiety in the local business community. When AI-related events are held, there are many more attendees from the demand end than the supply end.

The people who attend such events come from a wide range of sectors that make big contributions to the nation’s GDP, such as manufacturing, healthcare, information, telecommunications, retail and finance.

Businesses across sectors have already started taking action with regard to potential business opportunities, transitional requirements, assessing future risk and so on, whether by getting together with others to understand the issues and formulate strategies or by quietly deploying AI-related technologies.

However, compared with the way in which many countries prioritize economic development and build strong links with business and industry, the approach our government is taking is rather worrying.

The government’s policy mindset regarding AI seems to be stuck at the level of scientific research and it allocates resources accordingly, with technology being little more than a slogan.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is set to invest NT$16 billion (US$530) over five years to implement five major strategies: purchasing and installing AI mainframes, establishing an AI research and development center, setting up a robotics innovation base, funding a semiconductor “moonshot” program and holding competitions.

Let us leave aside for the moment the question of whether these strategies have commercial value and whether they involve concrete economic parameters, such as how soon they could generate money and how much they could generate. Let us also leave aside the question of what foundations have hitherto been laid in this field of research, which has existed for several decades.

The National Science Council was established in 1959 and became the Ministry of Science and Technology in 2014. Over the decades, it has been given annual budgets almost twice as big as those given to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, but it has always emphasized publication of academic theses, professors’ promotions, and international and intercollegiate rankings, while bearing no responsibility for business and economic development.

At a time when the UN is discussing AI as a major issue and neighboring countries are tackling it at the Cabinet level and picking ministries that should cooperate on its implementation, Taiwan has put this important issue, which affects the economy, daily life, labor, social welfare, industrial transformation and even defense, in the hands of a single ministry that thinks mostly in terms of academic research.