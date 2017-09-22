Shifting forms of power in East Asia

By Ian Inkster 音雅恩

It was only a month ago that Zhao Minghao (趙銘昊) — a research fellow at the Charhar Institute in Beijing and a member of the Council for Security Cooperation in the Asia Pacific’s China National Committee — was considering the effects of a US attack on North Korea, a thought that many analysts are continuing to consider.

At that time, it was also generally believed that China would not impose any real sanctions on North Korea, but the past few days have thrown that in doubt.

Over the past year, it has become clear that a week in politics is a considerable amount of time.

However, from a Taiwanese point of view, it is worth reflecting on possible futures.

If the US is thought of as a powerful arbiter, then the White House possesses a lot of tools designed to curb North Korea: pressure through sanctions and commercial and diplomatic isolation; display of the vast superiority of its overall anti-ballistic defense capabilities and destructive power, which is also an assurance to its allies; and some willingness to talk rather than twitter.

The effectiveness of this depends on a new, uneasy US-China alliance. This must be forged and maintained on some condition of increased stability. Anything less will wreak havoc.

US President Donald Trump must begin to speak diplomatically rather than merely threaten North Korea’s destruction, which neither China nor the North think could happen given the vulnerability of South Korea.

It cannot be assumed that violence could not break out — the North is a rogue state, threatening the US on Tuesday last week with the “greatest pain” it has ever suffered; Trump and his Twitter-finger is an independent unstable factor; the Chinese have not said how far they will go in support of the North; and the UN is making only limited commitments, with its new sanctions aimed at reducing the North’s fuel and income — not a very convincing reaction for the short-term.

Most war commentary in the West concerns the US-Korean relationship and the possibilities of a considered attack from the US or a rogue attack from North Korea, which claims it has successfully developed a hydrogen bomb that can be miniaturized and loaded onto a long-range missile to directly threaten US territory, notably Guam, and feasibly the US mainland.

It is this miniaturization that has altered all game plans, because it has revolutionized short-term effects and judgements. This is especially true for the US, whereas Taiwan, China, Japan and North Korea’s other neighbors have lived with this threat for years.

What about the threat of an attack by China on North Korea?

This might sound ridiculous, but there is a lot that is ridiculous about world governance at present, especially the manner in which crucial diplomacy seems to be (mis)handled.

In all public statements, the Chinese leadership has declared itself more opposed to war than Trump has, while at the same time asserting that China has no real commercial power to stop North Korea.

It makes this claim given that the North is a determined dictatorship that says its long-term fear is the US’ military threat; that the North’s technology changes this fear; that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un relies on hard power to retain internal control; and that his people will take a huge degree of hardship to aid the regime — there is little indication from North Korean sources of any rise in internal dissent.