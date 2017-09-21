Beating the Islamic State group could start a crisis with Iran

By Hal Brands / Bloomberg View

The US is rapidly heading down the path of confrontation with a rogue-state adversary, a potential foe that has proved rational, yet ruthless in pursuit of its interests, including the aggressive development of its nuclear program and associated military capabilities. However, the rogue state this description best fits may not be North Korea, but Iran.

Although the slow-motion crisis involving North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs is undoubtedly perilous, it still seems likely that the logic of nuclear deterrence with promote a degree of caution on all sides. However, in the Middle East, the administration of US President Donald Trump is barreling toward a potential conflict with Iran, one that the White House has shown little capacity to handle thus far.

That looming confrontation is being driven by three powerful factors that are now converging.

First, is the rapidly approaching endgame of the struggle against the Islamic State group.

The defeat of that terrorist army is removing a point of tacit cooperation between the US and Iran, while sharpening the regional competition between them.

Washington and Tehran are gearing up for an intense political struggle for influence with the government of Iraq. The potential for violence between any US troops that remain in Iraq and the Iranian-backed Shiite militias that strenuously oppose such a presence will be omnipresent.

In Syria, US and Iranian-backed forces are also coming into closer proximity in and around the few areas the Islamic State group still holds. The middle Euphrates River Valley has already seen clashes between the US military and Iranian-backed militias operating in support of the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

As the vise closes around the militant group and its enemies strive to stake out their spheres of influence in post-Islamic State Syria, the potential for violence will intensify.

The second factor leading toward a new crisis is the Trump administration’s determination to push back against Iran’s pernicious influence throughout the Middle East.

By the close of former US president Barack Obama’s term there was a widespread sense in Washington — and much of the Middle East — that Iran was ascendant, and that it had exploited Obama’s war-weariness and his desire to reach a nuclear deal with Tehran to push its influence from South Asia across the Middle East.

In reality, Iran’s interest is more intense and its influence far more pervasive in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq — which constitute something close to vital strategic interests — than it is in a secondary theater, such as Yemen, but the reality of expanded Iranian sway in the region <— and the alarm this has provoked among US partners — is incontestable.

Add to this the understandable resentment of Trump administration officials — some of whom served in Iraq a decade ago, and had friends and comrades killed by Iranian-backed militias and Iranian-provided improvised explosive devices — and the outcome has been an increasingly confrontational posture toward Tehran.

That posture has been manifested in new economic sanctions, increased support for and deference to Saudi Arabia, and other Sunni rivals, and the willingness to make a small number of military strikes against Iranian-backed groups in Syria.

According to reports, the administration is considering a wide-ranging regional offensive against Iran, to include increased interdiction of Iranian arms shipments headed to client forces in Yemen and elsewhere, along with more permissive rules of engagement for US naval commanders whose vessels face Iranian harassment in the Persian Gulf.