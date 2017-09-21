Iran recruiting Afghan, Pakistani Shiites to fight in Syria

By Kathy Gannon / AP, ISLAMABAD

Thousands of Shiite Muslims from Afghanistan and Pakistan are being recruited by Iran to fight with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, lured by promises of housing, a monthly salary of up to US$600 and the possibility of employment in Iran when they return, counterterrorism officials and analysts said.

The fighters, who have received public praise from Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, even have their own brigades, but counterterrorism officials in both nations worry about the mayhem they might cause when they return home to nations already wrestling with a major militant problem.

Amir Toumaj, Iran research analyst at the US-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said the number of fighters is fluid, but as many as 6,000 Afghans are fighting for al-Assad, while the number of Pakistanis, who fight under the banner of the Zainabayoun Brigade, is in the hundreds.

In Afghanistan, stepped-up attacks on minority Shiites claimed by the Islamic State group affiliate known as the Islamic State in the Khorasan Province could be payback against Afghan Shiites in Syria fighting under the banner of the Fatimayoun Brigade, Toumaj said.

Khorasan is an ancient name for an area that included parts of Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia.

“People were expecting blowback,” Toumaj said. “[Islamic State] itself has its own strategy to inflame sectarian strife.”

Shiites in Afghanistan are frightened.

Worshipers at a recent Friday prayer service said Shiite mosques in the Afghan capital, including the largest, Ibrahim Khalil mosque, were barely a third full. Previously on Fridays the faithful were so many that the overflow often spilled out onto the street outside the mosque.

Mohammed Naim, a Shiite restaurant owner in Kabul, issued a plea to Iran: “Please don’t send the poor Afghan Shia refugees to fight in Syria because then Daesh attacks directly on Shias,” he said, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.

Pakistan has also been targeted by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province.

The Islamic State group has claimed several brutal attacks on the nation’s Shiite community, sending suicide bombers to shrines they frequent, killing scores of devotees.

In Pakistan, sectarian rivalries routinely erupt in violence. The usual targets are the nation’s minority Shiites, making them willing recruits, Toumaj said.

The most fertile recruitment ground for Iran has been Parachinar, the regional capital of the Khurram tribal region, that borders Afghanistan, he said.

There, Shiites have been targeted by suicide bombings carried out by Sunni militants, who revile Shiites as heretics.

In June, two suicide bombings in rapid succession killed nearly 70 people prompting nationwide demonstrations, with protesters carrying banners saying: “Stop the genocide of Shiites.”

A Pakistani intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said recruits are also coming from northern Gilgit and Baltistan.

Recruiters are often Shiite clerics with ties to Iran, some of whom have studied in seminaries in Iran’s Qom and Mashhad, said a second Pakistani official, who also spoke on condition he not be identified because he still operates in the area and exposing his identity would endanger him.

Yet fighters sign up for many reasons.