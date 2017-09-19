History of Syria’s war at risk as YouTube reins in content

By Sarah El Deeb / AP, BEIRUT

Syria’s civil war has been one of the modern world’s most brutal conflicts and one of its most heavily filmed. Hundreds of thousands of amateur videos uploaded to YouTube document every heartbeat of the war over the past seven years, from momentous events like cities under bombardment to intimate scenes like a father cradling his dead children.

Syrian activists fear all that history could be erased as YouTube moves to rein in violent content. In the past few months, the online video giant has implemented new policies to remove material considered graphic or supporting terrorism and hundreds of thousands of videos from the conflict suddenly disappeared without notice.

Activists say crucial evidence of human rights violations risks being lost — as well as an outlet to the world that is crucial for them.

Activists are rushing to set up alternative archives, but they also recognize nothing can replace YouTube because of its technological infrastructure and global reach.

“It is like we are writing our memories — not in our own book, but in a third party’s book. We don’t have control of it,” said Hadi al-Khatib, cofounder of the Syrian Archive, a group founded in 2014 to preserve open source evidence of crimes committed by all sides of the Syrian conflict.

Based on his database and review of about 900 groups and individuals, al-Khatib said about 180 channels connected to Syria have been shut since June, when YouTube began using machine learning protocols to sift through videos on the site for objectionable content.

Working with YouTube, al-Khatib’s group secured the return of about 20 channels, salvaging about 400,000 videos, but about 150,000 videos remain in jeopardy, pending a decision from YouTube, which is still reviewing whether to reinstate them, he said.

“Nothing is lost forever yet,” al-Khatib said, speaking from Berlin. “But this is very dangerous, because there is no alternative for YouTube.”

YouTube, which is owned by Google, said it would correct any videos improperly taken down and that it is in dialogue with the activists on a solution.

However, many activists fear a repeat or a permanent loss. The shutdowns were chilling for a community that had just celebrated a possible precedent for Syria when the International Criminal Court last month issued an arrest warrant based on video evidence for a Libyan military commander.

ALTERNATIVE PLATFORMS

One prominent Syrian human rights group, the Video and Documentation Center in Syria, said it would stop using YouTube and will set up its own storage and platform.

“The risk became very big now and we don’t trust this platform anymore for keeping violations evidence,” center executive director Husam AlKatlaby said in an e-mail.

The center, registered in Switzerland, has specialized in documenting rights violations since 2011. The group limited access to its YouTube channel since 2014, making it a closed channel, after the company warned it over graphic content.

However, not everyone can afford to go on their own.

Moreover, YouTube provides activists with personal accounts for free and technological tools to edit, translate and upload anytime — vital for people taking video out in the field in dangerous circumstances.

Activists used YouTube first to report on the peaceful protests that erupted in 2011 against the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, using videos taken on mobile phones.