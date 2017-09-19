[ LETTERS ]

Air quality in Taichung

I have lived in Taiwan for years. I have noticed a growing trend with air pollution in Taichung to be specific. I love Taiwan and do not want to leave, but I, as well as other foreigners (and Taiwanese), have grown very concerned about our health.

I have even had a Taiwanese friend try to figure out if Taichung can be sued for getting him sick via air pollution. This kind of lawsuit has been done in China.

I see a growing anger among people because of the air quality and lack of action by the government. There was even a report early this month about a foreigner who came to study in Taichung but left immediately because of the pollution he saw.

Here are a few concerns that I have regarding policies and I would like to know the steps that are being taken to make the air quality better for everyone. This is in response to a previous conversation with the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) stating how the traditional joss paper burning is respected. I understand that it is a tradition, but traditions are bad and good. This happens to be a very bad one. I am willing to support my reasoning.

First, a government’s one and really only job is to protect the people. Burning joss paper and increasing air pollution is not doing right by the people — especially in open burning barrels, which are everywhere in Taichung. The police do not enforce the rule of no open burning barrels.

I understand that temples have a little safer and controlled way to decrease toxins in their burning spots. Make burning on the street illegal. Religion belongs in the temple, especially when it affects the entire population. I can show many papers and studies proving that the chemicals cause cancer. Please check the data for air quality in the morning of Sept. 5 and then the afternoon when all the burning was happening. It is not acceptable.

Second, as the EPA has said, it respects the tradition of burning joss paper. However, what about respecting my right to clean air?

I should not feel uncomfortable because of this tradition. It is not only me as well. There is a younger Taiwanese generation that feels the same way. Why are we uncomfortable and putting our health at risk for this tradition?

Third, burning paper money contains toxins and carcinogens. I will not stand by and watch as this is allowed by the government to make me and my future family here sick. I already have to wear a mask living here because of poor regulation and poor energy choices. Scooters go around all the time blowing black smoke and no one says anything or stops them. All a police officer has to do is sit at a morning market and hand out tickets for pollution. Then you have the burning on top of that and firecrackers. I can provide many sites and scientific papers showing the harmful short and long-term effects of this tradition. I also ride a bike everywhere to not contribute to the problem.

However, I see very few actions to improve people’s quality of life.

Fourth, even China has banned this tradition because of its effects. I do not think asking people to burn their paper money at a specific place is unreasonable, but responsible.

Finally, I see enforcement being the major issue in Taiwan in general. There are not many law enforcement or honest inspectors. It seems that they are relying on people to report others, which is not our job. I do appreciate the Web site and reporting factories, but this falls mostly on the government enforcing their rules. I have read a lot of laws and they are mostly adequate. There are fines and regulations on paper, they are just not enforced or checked in real life.