Lai and his Cabinet, a way forward

By Michael Hsiao 蕭新煌

Following Lin Chuan’s (林全) resignation as premier, William Lai (賴清德) formally took over the role on Friday last week.

Lin is an academic, a technocrat and a seasoned political adviser, whereas Lai, a doctor by profession, rose to political prominence during his tenure as mayor of Tainan. Lin is famously polite; Lai is known to be domineering.

When Lin assumed the role of premier, the media ridiculed his newly formed Cabinet as being “too old, too blue and too male.” Critics said that Lin should have given more Cabinet positions to younger politicians and that his Cabinet was not sufficiently wedded to the pan-green camp’s ideology to promote and defend government policy. There were complaints that its composition, which favored men over women, did nothing to further gender equality in government.

It remains to be seen whether Lai will be able to gradually remold the Cabinet into a more age, pan-green and gender-friendly collection of ministers.

Lin said in a statement after his resignation that he has fulfilled the tasks he set out to complete as premier. On that occasion, Presidential Office Secretary-General Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) gave a detailed account of what Lin had achieved — the list was quite long — during his 15 months in office.

Criticism of Lin’s Cabinet as lacking the ability to get the job done is not entirely fair. As is the case with many new administrations attempting to push through policies and reforms, while the motives behind the policies were not wrong, the government lacked preparation, mistimed the rollout of reforms and inadequately defended policies.

Simply put, the Cabinet was not working as one: Some members behaved like hyperactive children, while others carried out their briefs at a snail’s pace. Some of the more garrulous members were popping up left, right and center in the media, while others rarely made public appearances.

Taiwanese were left confused by an executive branch that appeared disjointed and out-of-step. Lin sometimes had to step in and fight fires on behalf of his Cabinet members.

The problem was that during the Cabinet’s first year in office, its policies were driven forward by political appointees, a process that undercut the authority of ministers who had not fully mastered their brief. People often made decisions on matters where they lacked expertise, causing efficiency to suffer. Ministers were unable to take command while departmental civil servants happily allowed political appointees to sound off, yet did not provide timely departmental backup to counter any loose talk.

Lai needs to have a frank discussion with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to immediately amend the government-by-committee policy implementation structure.

He also needs to dispel the idea among political appointees that they are on an equal footing with deputy ministers.

Full authority for the formulation of policy and overall government strategy must be restored to the Cabinet, and ministers must be held fully responsible for the initiation of policies and their subsequent success or failure.

Political appointees should be limited to coordinating policies through the inter-departmental decision-making process, to ensure a united government.

The regular Wednesday meeting between the heads of the four branches also requires changes. The premier must take the time to properly chair the meeting and he must be granted the leeway to put his stamp of authority — commensurate with his position within the hierarchy of the government — on the proceedings.