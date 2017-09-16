Flood-prone Jakarta waits to see if giant sea wall plan will sink or swim

By Thin Lei Win / Thomson Reuters Foundation, BANGKOK

Indonesia’s bustling capital, Jakarta, is sinking faster than any other city in the world, but an ambitious plan to build a giant wall to keep out the encroaching sea has come under fire from fishermen, who fear for their catches and homes, and water experts who say it does not do enough to tackle land subsidence.

The city’s northern areas have sunk 4m in the past 40 years, Japanese experts say, while some “hot spots” are said to be dropping as much as 20cm a year.

The 10 million residents of the low-lying coastal city, built on a swampy plain, are exposed to tidal and seasonal flooding. In 2013, parts were submerged under nearly 2m of water after a heavy monsoon storm.

Jakarta’s vulnerability to floods — already exacerbated by population growth, urbanization and changing land use — rises with every centimeter the ground falls.

Experts and residents agree that overextraction of groundwater for drinking and commercial use is largely responsible for the land subsidence. What they do not agree on is how to tackle it.

An iconic infrastructure project that is supposed to ease Jakarta’s flooding woes is mired in uncertainty.

The Dutch, regarded as the foremost authorities on the concept of “living with water,” are lending their expertise via the flood prevention plan involving a giant sea wall that would close off Jakarta Bay, which could cost up to US$40 billion.

However, critics say the National Capital Integrated Coastal Development (NCICD) program does not address land subsidence — the underlying reason for flooding.

At the same time, “the government is throwing away access to the sea” for tens of thousands of people in the bay, who rely on fishing and fish-processing, said Ahmad Marthin Hadiwinata of the Indonesia Traditional Fisherfolk Union.

He worries that local residents would be evicted from their homes to make way for the new infrastructure.

Unveiled in 2014 — and better known as the “Great Garuda” — the project involves raising and strengthening the existing onshore embankment of Jakarta Bay, as well as constructing a 24km outer sea wall and developing real estate on artificial islands reclaimed from the ocean.

Seen from the air, the mega construction project was initially shaped like a garuda, the bird-god of Hindu mythology that is Indonesia’s national symbol, but the design was changed in response to opposition and a government request to incorporate another project led by private developers to build 17 artificial islands, said Victor Coenen, Indonesia representative for Witteveen+Bos, a Dutch engineering consultancy leading the NCICD consortium.

Its partners, which also include South Korea, are now awaiting the government’s decision on the final plan, he added.

A June document outlining an updated NCICD master plan confirmed the new design and emphasized the importance of stopping land subsidence, as well as addressing water and sanitation issues.

The Indonesian Ministry of National Development Planning did not respond to requests for comment.

The NCICD is one of many water projects the Dutch have embarked on in their former colony. In May, Indonesia gave the go-ahead to Dutch companies to build the world’s largest tidal power plant in eastern Indonesia.

Three Dutch non-profit groups — Both ENDS, the Center for Research on Multinational Corporations and the Transnational Institute — said in an April report that the NCICD threatened the livelihoods of tens of thousands of people and had failed to follow design guidelines that would apply in the Netherlands, calling it a “pseudo-solution.”