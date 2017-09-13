[ LETTER ]

New constitution needed

The administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is the first Democratic Progressive Party administration enjoying the control of both the central government and the Legislative Yuan. This is a rare opportunity.

Premier William Lai (賴清德) is the first former Tainan mayor to head the nation’s highest executive branch. His performance in Tainan was outstanding and impressed the majority of Taiwanese.

It is unnecessary for Tsai to insist on the “status quo” while China keeps changing the status of Taiwan, Asia and the rest of the world in many aspects. China calls Taiwan “Chinese Taipei” or “Taiwan, China.”

If China could simplify Chinese characters, why couldn’t Taiwan get rid of complicated names? The US has the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taiwan Relations Act, and calls Tsai the president of Taiwan.

Taiwan has the right to call itself Taiwan as a historically and politically correct name.

According to the UN Charter, only Taiwanese have the rights to self-determination. Taiwan should join the UN as a new member in the General Assembly.

The Constitution of the “Republic of China” does not fit Taiwan at all; only the Constitution of Taiwan will fit Taiwan snuggly and properly. The Legislative Yuan needs to draft and enact the new constitution, and to amend the referendum law.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio