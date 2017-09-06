[ LETTER ]

Ko putting China first

On Thursday last week, there was a big parade in Taipei to honor the Taiwanese athletes who competed at the Taipei Summer Universiade.

About 200 athletes and coaches were honored as Taiwanese heroes and praised by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office.

People lining the route waved flags, shouting: “You are the best,” and “Heroes, heroes,” and making thumbs-up gestures.

They are indeed Taiwanese heroes, having achieved an outstanding record with 26 golds, 34 silvers and 30 bronzes, as well as setting several Asian records, and the athletes were proud to keep the medals in their homeland.

Yes, the athletes are proud of their homeland and so is Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who mentioned Taiwan 11 times in his impassioned closing speech, which undoubtedly touched whoever listened to it.

He gave credit to those involved in the operation of the Games, and thanked to all the athletes, volunteers and visitors.

“Taiwan is a success story. Taipei is a glorious city. Formosa, beautiful island, will continue to sail the world as courageous, open-minded island-dwellers. Once again, we thank the world for visiting Taiwan. Thank you,” Ko said.

It was surprising to see that in the official English version of his speech there was no mention of “Taiwan,” except for the phrase “across northern Taiwan.”

While Ko proudly mentioned Taiwan in his speech in Mandarin he ordered his security forces to remove anyone who brought a Taiwanese flag.

Chen Yu-chang (陳俞璋), a Cheng Kung University architecture student holding a banner with the text “Taiwan” on it, was attacked by a group of black-shirted men showing no ID, who arrested him and took him to a police station for disturbing social order.

According to the Lausanne Agreement, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on March 23, 1981, that Taiwan can participate in the Olympic Games after changing the name, flag and emblem of its national Olympic committee.

It only restricted the use of the term Republic of China and its flag, not banners with the text Taiwan printed on them.

What was the standard operating procedure for the Taipei Universiade?

At the opening ceremony, police allowed pension reform protest groups to violate the Lausanne Agreement by carrying national flags and blocking athletes from entering the stadium, while confiscating all banners containing the word “Taiwan.”

We all remember that Ko likes standard procedures very much; that is why he won the mayoral election.

However, what were his procedures for the Universiade?

He publicly violated the Lausanne Agreement, then allowed unknown black-shirted men to attack and arrest people carrying banners containing the word “Taiwan.”

Police said the men were military police, which is even worse.

How could the military police be allowed to attack and arrest a civilian? Is Taiwan under martial law again?

On the day Taiwan’s heroes paraded through Taipei, people lined up along the streets waving flags associated with the Taiwanese independence movement, as well as Republic of China and Olympic flags.

That was natural, seeing people holding flags representing their beliefs and showing their respect for their heroes. That is real freedom.

Now, the Universiade is over, but a lot of incidents need to be reviewed.

On Saturday last week, a reporter asked Ko about an Argentine athlete carrying the Republic of China flag during the closing ceremony.