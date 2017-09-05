Markets set to see what happens when Xi Jinping ‘Congress Put’ expires

By Christopher Anstey and Helen Sun / Bloomberg

For most of the year, there has been an oft-repeated refrain among China watchers. Whispered in private meetings with clients or loudly spoken by confident brokers, it goes something like this: “Don’t worry about the economy or markets in 2017 — Beijing won’t let anything bad happen ahead of the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] Congress.”

Much less clear is what happens after the gathering, a once-in-five-years conclave scheduled to convene on Oct. 18 in Beijing.

Now that the date — a secret until Thursday last week — is known, the narrative will need to evolve, with what takes place at the meeting of about 2,300 delegates key to determining China’s course over the next five years.

“There are two big concerns among overseas investors who are interested in China — the yuan and the uncertainties around the party congress,” said Han Tongli (韓同利), chief investment officer at DeepBlue Global Investment Ltd in Hong Kong, which oversees US$200 million. “Once the dust has settled and the uncertainties have gone post-congress, investors will re-evaluate market pricing.”

China’s policymakers have stressed the need for stability and order in financial markets in the lead-up to what is to be the 19th congress, even as they persist with a campaign against leverage endorsed by the country’s top leaders.

Investors have taken comfort in the strengthened yuan and buoyant stocks, betting officials will act swiftly to quash any signs of speculation or upheaval that could distract from the party’s message of prosperity and control.

However, the “Congress Put” keeping markets calm will not last, with the gathering a vehicle to dispense key messages about the party’s vision for China’s future. That could unleash a flurry of policy and regulatory activity once the agenda has been set and the delegates have returned home.

Markets typically see volatility in the wake of party congresses, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who also serves as general secretary of the CCP, has been continuously solidifying his power base since his ascension at the 2012 congress, and a key metric for China watchers will be how successful he is in influencing key personnel appointments.

The second critical aspect of the meeting will be the work report delivered on the first day, which sets the priorities for government policy in China for the next half decade.

The importance of this document “can’t be stressed enough,” say analysts at Trivium, a research group cofounded by former Conference Board economist Andrew Polk.

“We are genuinely curious to see what happens here,” they wrote in a preview of the gathering. “Xi has changed tack several times and the debate over economic policy is still raging with no obvious conclusion — stay tuned.”

While the CCP pledged early in Xi’s term to give markets a “decisive” role in shaping the economy, his leadership has seen the party’s control deepened in a broad range of areas, from state-owned enterprises to social media and the military.

Xi’s first term has seen periods of tumult in the markets, with individual investors encouraged to buy into stocks that went from boom to bust in a matter of weeks in the middle of 2015.

Then came the shock devaluation of the yuan, which rattled global markets and exacerbated depreciation pressures on the currency just as China was trying to internationalize it.