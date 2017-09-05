Pension reforms making rich richer

By Tai Po-fen 戴伯芬

In late June, several pension reform bills were passed to phase out the 18 percent preferential savings interest rate for military personnel, public servants and public school teachers over two years and lower the pension income replacement ratio from 75 to 60 percent over 10 years. There have been many repercussions following the passage of the reforms.

A group of veterans calling themselves the 800 Heroes have vowed to fight the government, like John Rambo in First Blood.

Others have protested wherever President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was due to make a public appearance. One even threw a smoke bomb outside the Taipei Municipal Stadium, preventing athletes from attending the Parade of Nations at the Taipei Summer Universiade last month.

Public servant groups have criticized the pension reform, saying that it is unfairly designed to target lower-ranking public servants while benefiting high-ranking government officials. Although most private-sector employees support the pension reforms, few have noticed that the Executive Yuan has been working on a series of measures to compensate public servants and military personnel for the pension cuts.

For example, the Ministry of Civil Service has been drafting an amendment to the Civil Servants Work Act (公務人員服務法) that would allow public servants to work 20 part-time hours every month in another job, provided that the part-time income does not exceed the minimum wage.

Following pension reforms, many lower-level public servants have been discussing the amendment and inquiring about part-time job opportunities in industries related to their skills. Allowing public servants to also work in the private sector could blur the boundaries between the public and private sectors, and perhaps some public servants could even end up dozing off during regular work hours as they devote most of their energy to their part-time jobs.

In addition to the amendment to the Civil Servants Work Act, the Executive Yuan is planning to loosen its revolving door rule prohibiting former public servants who left their public post less than three years ago from working as supervisors, managers, advisers or shareholders with executive responsibilities in industries related to their role in the government in the final five years of their public career.

The cooling-off period could be shortened from three years to two years and the period of public service to be considered relevant might be shortened from five years to three years.

If these changes were made, high-ranking government officials could easily be making NT$10 million (US$332,215) only two years after they leave the public sector by emulating Premier Lin Chuan (林全), who used to sit on the board of six different listed companies.

The position as independent director at big companies is being used by state-owned companies to reward individuals. The positions are already filled with former government officials and university professors, which is not in line with international management standards and raises concerns of backroom politics.

Finally, the Ministry of Education’s Yushan Project aims to increase the salaries of professors. Under pressure from university presidents, the Executive Yuan has offered to raise the annual salaries of several professors by NT$5 million, a move meant to placate academics opposed to the pension reforms. The project is set to create the highest salaries available at public universities around the world.