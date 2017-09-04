Zimbabwe dares to dream that life will improve after Mugabe

By Jason Burke / The Guardian

Daniel Mugabe was waiting for his first customers of the day amid the 1,000-year-old ruins of Great Zimbabwe, the former capital of one of the greatest African kingdoms.

The 55-year-old tour guide to the ruins, perched high on a hilltop above parched plains in southeastern Zimbabwe, spoke in glowing of terms of his nation’s elderly president, now in his 37th year in power.

“How could he rule so long if the people don’t like him? You can’t rule if people don’t want you to,” Mugabe said, referring to his namesake, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

However, the president — no relation of Daniel — is 93 years old and ailing. A video showed him unable to walk without the aid of burly bodyguards. He disappears for weeks at a time to see doctors in Singapore.

“They say he is old, but he has the memory of a young man. He will be in charge 10 years from now, I am sure,” the guide said.

Not everyone in Zimbabwe agrees.

A pastor touring the ruins with a group of church elders overheard the conversation.

“We are all waiting now to see what will happen when the old man goes,” he said. “It’s long enough.”

Hope for imminent change in this troubled southern African nation mingles with deep anxiety.

Two intertwined struggles are under way: one to seize political power when Mugabe dies, the other to define the direction of the country in the “post-Bob” era.

The opposition is fragmented and unlikely to mount a serious attempt to take control, while the ruling ZANU-PF party is bitterly divided between factions loyal to candidates dueling for the succession. An election looms next year.

“The gloves are off. It’s a fight for survival and the rule book has been thrown out. It’s for survival,” said a senior journalist in Harare, the capital.

The main protagonists in the more immediate battle for power are Grace Mugabe, the president’s 53-year-old wife, and Zimbabwean Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa, a veteran party official.

Mnangagwa, 74, is seen by most as the favorite — and is the preferred choice of most Western diplomats. He has some public support and is thought to have the backing of the powerful military.

Grace Mugabe is a more flamboyant figure, once known for lavish shopping trips that angered many in the impoverished country. She has become more involved in politics as the head of the ZANU-PF women’s wing and publicly called on her husband to name a successor.

Last month, she allegedly assaulted a young woman she found in the company of her two sons in a luxury apartment in Johannesburg, in neighboring South Africa. The incident obliged South African authorities to hastily and controversially grant her diplomatic immunity to prosecution.

Zimbabwe’s media reported the alleged attack in detail, as well as the first lady’s multi-million US dollar property portfolio in upmarket neighborhoods of Johannesburg and the extravagant life of her two sons. Even ZANU-PF loyalists were disgusted.

NOT WANTED

“Grace will not be president. The people don’t want her. There is not one in 20 who will vote for her,” Daniel Mugabe said.

The longer-term battle to define the future course of Zimbabwe, which won its independence from the UK in 1980, involves more actors.

The traditional opposition is seen by many as out of touch. Its chances in the polls next year depend on whether the president is still alive and if they can unite to take on the ruling party.