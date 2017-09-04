The Games and Ko’s popularity

By Niu Tse-hsun 鈕則勳

The Taipei Summer Universiade has come to a successful conclusion. Its prospects did not look good, but in the end, ticket sales reached NT$130 million (US$4.31 million), and the Taiwanese team won a great number of medals. In short, the Games were a tremendous success.

Their success was a feather in Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) cap, following his criticism of the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program and his comments at the twin-city forum in Shanghai.

Ko has shown his strength. The pan-blue camp will be facing mission impossible in trying to regain its hold on Taipei, while Ko might have thoroughly clipped the wings of the pan-green camp — he might well have checkmated both camps.

Marketing activities prior to the Games made it clear that the spotlight was on Ko: Either videos showed him hanging with Internet celebrities, wearing a bear mask or drinking bubble tea with athletes at the athletes’ village, or he was hogging space in the newspapers and being posted all over the Internet.

The athletes faded into the background and the Internet celebrities were delegated to support roles that helped make Ko look good.

Small wonder, then, that the media talked about “Ko’s private Universiade” in the run-up to the Games.

When Ko responded to Internet users by calling them “bastards,” he further strengthened the impression that he says what is on his mind, something that separates him from other politicians.

His strong response to Internet users also shifted focus away from criticism that the Taipei City Government should take responsibility for the security arrangement failures. Public debate instead focused on Ko’s domineering attitude and everyone soon forgot about any security failures.

The Taiwanese team excelled in many sports at the Games and won more medals than at any previous competition.

The result was that many politicians wanted to share the spotlight, from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who posted on Facebook that “the Universiade has united the whole nation,” and the Presidential Office leading the “Taiwan’s Heroes Parade,” to legislators making a big deal about wanting to debate amendments to the National Sports Act (國民體育法).

Compared with Ko, who pledged to be a vegetarian for a month ahead of the Games as he prayed for a safe and successful Universiade, they were clearly acting in hindsight.

The chances of the pan-blue and pan-green camps defeating Ko in the next Taipei mayoral election are slim.

The pan-blue favorites, such as former premiers Simon Chang (張善政) and Jiang Yi-huah (江宜樺) or former minister of the interior Lee Hong-yuan (李鴻源), are probably not willing to launch a bid anymore.

If the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) does not change its strategy, it will be working hard for nothing. The KMT would probably do better to nurture young talent that could eat into Ko’s base of young supporters and aim for the following mayoral election, while focusing on Taoyuan in the next election and perhaps cooperating with Hualien County Commissioner Fu Kun-chi (傅崑萁).

Ko’s current strength might have an even stronger effect on the pan-green camp. Even if the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) once again cooperated with Ko, he might no longer think of them as doing him a favor. Given the government’s popularity ratings, the party might have to offer Ko more this time.