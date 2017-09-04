EDITORIAL: Toward a healthy tax system

After the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led legislature on Thursday pushed through the budget for the first stage of the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration wasted no time in moving forward with tax reform plans, as the DPP government aims to achieve tax fairness, reduce the wealth gap and stimulate domestic investment.

The Ministry of Finance on Friday announced the most ambitious tax reform plan since the government’s introduction of an imputation tax system in 1998 to prevent the double taxation of dividends.

According to the ministry’s proposed measures, the government plans to cut the maximum individual income tax rate from 45 to 40 percent, lower the tax rate on corporations’ retained earnings from 10 to 5 percent, raise the corporate income tax rate from 17 to 20 percent and impose a 1 percent increase in the 20 percent tax rate on foreign investors’ dividend income.

While many think that rich people pay the most taxes in Taiwan, low-income and middle-class Taiwanese, as well as salary earners, carry the biggest tax burden.

Therefore, under the latest tax scheme, the government also plans to increase three types of individual income tax deductions: The standard deduction would increase from NT$90,000 (US$2984.48) to NT$110,000 for single taxpayers and from NT$180,000 to NT$220,000 for couples; the special deduction for salaries and wages would increase to NT$180,000 per person from NT$128,000; and the special deduction for disabled or handicapped people would increase to NT$180,000 per year from NT$128,000.

The proposed measures, once they take effect after gaining final approval from the Legislative Yuan, would benefit up to 5.42 million people at a cost of between NT$5.9 billion and NT$6.9 billion in annual tax revenue, which the ministry said is a “bearable” loss for the state coffers to achieve economic growth and a more equitable distribution of the tax burden.

Public reaction to the proposed tax plans has been mixed. Businesses are neither happy with the increase of 3 percentage points in the corporate income tax rate nor satisfied with the scope of the tax cut to their undistributed surplus earnings. Lawmakers expect to increase the standard deduction for individual taxpayers further, while security brokers welcome the proposed adjustment in taxes levied on dividends, in light of the widening difference in tax burden on domestic and foreign investors.

Meanwhile, academics say most of the population would benefit from the creation of a fairer taxation environment through larger income tax deductions for individuals. Some of them believe the new scheme shows that the government’s attitude toward the tax issue reveals that it no longer stands by the requirement to keep overall tax revenue unchanged, following a reality check of the nation’s situation, which reveals that the tax base has kept shrinking as high-income earners have emigrated.

A healthy tax system supports sound economic and fiscal development, and a responsible government has to formulate workable tax strategies to cope with occasional economic and social changes.

While the ministry’s tax reform shows some small failings, such as the relative complexity of calculating dividend taxes, they do not detract from the plan’s overall excellence, because most taxpayers consider the proposed adjustments relevant to their lives and acknowledge their benefit.