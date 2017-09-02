The Liberty Times Editorial: Democracy’s magnetism in Taiwan

With the Democratic Progressive Party in control of the executive and legislative branches of government, the pan-blue parties are united in opposition, but continue their internal fighting.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is still licking its wounds following the struggle between former chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) and newly inaugurated Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義).

Before Wu took up the post on Aug. 20, China narrowed its definition of the so-called “1992 consensus,” saying that it means only “one China,” with no “respective interpretations” and no room for the Republic of China (ROC).

This is meant as a warning to Wu not to go down a path of “disguised Taiwanese independence,” meaning independence under the guise of the ROC.

Shortly before Wu took up his post, New Party Chairman Yok Mu-ming (郁慕明) said that his party would part ways with the KMT.

This remark was clearly aimed at Wu.

New Party spokesman Wang Ping-chung (王炳忠) then fired another shot, accusing former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of feeding the Taiwanese independence tendency during his eight years in office.

If you think about it, these remarks are not mere shots in the dark.

The New Party’s moves to differentiate itself from the KMT provide some insight into how China views Wu as he seeks to follow in Ma’s footsteps.

Although Ma had the support of a KMT majority in the legislature throughout his tenure, he did not dare ignore public opinion or the wishes of the US.

So, despite having a good hand of cards, China missed the opportunity to bring Taiwan completely into the framework of “one China.”

When Ma announced his “three noes” policy of “no unification, no independence and no use of force,” China was not happy about the “no unification” part. Although everyone knows that Ma dreams of “eventual unification,” China took the view that his “three noes” policy would perpetuate the existing cross-strait situation of “division without independence.”

When Hung unveiled her notion of “one China, same interpretation” and talked about not mentioning the existence of the ROC, her ideas joined up the dotted line that ran between Ma’s policy directions and those of China.

However, having chosen Hung as its presidential candidate, the KMT later canceled her nomination. Hung was elected to the post of KMT chairwoman after Eric Chu (朱立倫) resigned, but she lost a later inner-party election to Wu. Consequently, the line remains dotted as before.

Now Wu seeks to continue where Ma left off, so he basically accepts the dotted line that existed when Ma led the party.

In 2005, then-KMT chairman Lien Chan (連戰) met then-general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Hu Jintao (胡錦濤) in Beijing, bringing to the fore the KMT’s policy of aligning itself with the CCP to stem the tide of Taiwanese independence.

In 2008 the Ma presidency began, with China making concessions and offering various peace dividends. However, the real winners were political and business groups with vested interests, while others did not receive the benefits.

As a result, popular resentment grew and came to a head when the Sunflower movement broke out in 2014.

While former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) casts a shadow over China’s policies regarding Taiwan, the idea that Ma nurtured the independence tendency is another shadow.

Lacking trust in Ma, China changed the focus of its united front strategy to directly fostering friendly elements in Taiwan. It originally decided to focus on small and medium-scale enterprises, medium-to-low-income groups and central and southern Taiwan, later adjusting the focus to target the young generation and the grassroots.