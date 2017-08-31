The horror of Hong Kong’s ‘coffin’ homes

By Benjamin Haas / The Guardian, HONG KONG

The residents of Lucky House in Hong Kong are anything but fortunate.

They are some of the poorest people in the most expensive territory in the world.

In one of its 46m2 apartments, 30 residents live in purpose-built plywood bunk beds, each with its own sliding door, colloquially known as “coffins.” Two rows of bunks, 16 bunks in each row — still space for two more people.

The residents are retirees, working poor, drug addicts and people with mental illnesses, mostly those unable to keep pace with the spiraling cost of housing in Hong Kong.

In many ways their home feels like a railroad sleeper car, but even more cramped and uncomfortable, and with none of the charm or romanticism that comes with train travel.

For a week I lived at Lucky House, crammed at night in a stuffy bunk teeming with bed bugs, my days spent lazing around with not much to do besides talk to the other residents, stare at my mobile phone and sleep.

When I enter my coffin for the first time, I immediately notice the strong musty smell. I imagine the other residents in their bunks, each one roughly 60cm wide and 170cm long, with only enough space to sit up.

Living in such a confining space takes a mental toll, but my week pales in comparison to the other residents who have been living there for months, sometimes years.

At night I can hear everything happening around me: every punch, kick and scream from my neighbor’s kung fu movie; the smacking of lips eating barbecue meat with rice; a brief argument over who will use the sole shower next and, of course, a symphony of snoring.

The next morning the sound of a plastic travel alarm clock first wakes me at 5:30am.

However, in my coffin, there is almost no sense of time. It could be any hour of the day, and no natural light would reach me. For that I would have to leave my bunk and walk to the sole window at the other end of the apartment.

When I finally leave my coffin around 7:30am, one of my neighbors is already preparing his first dose of meth for the day.

Hong Kong’s coffin homes have a reputation for danger and filth, sheltering convicted criminals and drug abusers, and in my short time I saw roughly a quarter of the people regularly using drugs.

However, the residents of Lucky House were also some of the friendliest people I have met in Hong Kong, and almost instantly welcomed me, with one person in particular keen to show me the ropes of coffin living.

THE FIGHTER

The Fighter was relatively new to Lucky House, having moved in about six months earlier. At 37 he is a bit too old to work as a low-level triad enforcer, but his arrival in the coffin home coincided with a hiatus from Hong Kong’s world of organized crime.

“This isn’t my real home, my home is the apartment I shared with my wife and daughter,” he says. “But this place is cleaner than most coffin homes, and everyone is very friendly.”

The Fighter dodges questions about his family, who he says live just four subway stops away, a minor commute if he had the money to afford the ticket. He does not carry a photograph of his eight-year-old daughter and says he only sees her twice a month at most.

The Fighter is the only person I meet in Lucky House who is not rail thin, and his portly belly is often on display as he walks between beds shirtless. When he does wear a shirt, it is usually a Barcelona replica with Lionel Messi’s name on the back.