Issues amid the legacy of the KMT party-state

By James Wang 王景弘

The appointment or firing of US Cabinet members and other important officials hinges on the intentions of the US president, who does not have to provide any reasons.

The president shoulders all political responsibility and accountability comes at the next presidential election.

Former US president Richard Nixon, one of the most manipulative US leaders, asked his Cabinet members to hand in an undated resignation letter when they took office, so that all he had to do was to fill in the date when he wanted it to take effect.

Due to negligence by a CPC Corp, Taiwan technician, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) caused power outages nationwide.

Former minister of economic affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) did not make the mistake himself, but he took political responsibility for the incident by stepping down, as did CPC chairman Derek Chen (陳金德).

In the US, this would be unthinkable. US government agencies set policy and write laws, and the private sector competes based on these conditions.

In recent years, the only high-level US official to step down for not being up to the task was former Department of Veterans Affairs secretary Eric Shinseki, who was replaced due to incompetency in 2014 after the agency’s healthcare system, which was his responsibility, was accused of neglect, inefficiency and failing to provide proper patient care.

In Taiwan’s political culture, the government has been regarded as omnipotent and all-encompassing.

Taiwan’s economic system is a hybrid in which state-run and private businesses coexist. The government operates businesses that provide essential utilities. They do not have to be profitable, allowing them to keep prices stable and avoid being controlled by profit-oriented corporations.

Not only do state-run businesses not have to care about profits, they can also be used by the party-state system to provide placement and sinecures, rewarding loyal political allies.

The government is both player and referee, formulating policy and monopolizing the resources and services that are essential to daily life.

Even if something serious happened that has a great impact on the wider public, the government could single out low-level personnel to take the blame, instead of calling the officials responsible for the incident to account.

However, Taiwan has developed into a democracy, and although state-run businesses remain, political responsibility has become unlimited.

Whether due to an inferior culture, corruption or human error, these huge government-run businesses are certain to make mistakes, but now the careers of top officials are in the hands of low-level staff and the court of public opinion, which accounts for Lee’s resignation.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) has his head full of political calculations.

His comment on the power outages was: “They are helpful to the KMT.”

This made it clear how state-run businesses created by the party-state system continue to help the KMT, even while it is in the opposition.

If Wu takes one step further and conspires to send provocateurs to create incidents at state-run businesses, then this troubled legacy of the party-state would indeed become a good helper of the KMT.

James Wang is a media commentator.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai