Macron hits the headwinds of nationalism

By John Lloyd / Reuters

Emmanuel Macron, president of France with all the glory that commands, has had a wretchedly brief honeymoon.

Elected in May with about 67 percent of the vote, he promised to respect and address the “anger, the anxiety and the doubts” that many had expressed, and pledged to “recreate the links between Europe and its peoples.”

Since that heady night, he has been plunged from the heights of hope into the apparently eternal hard facts of French political life. His stellar approval ratings descended rapidly from 64 percent in June to an anemic 37 percent earlier this week.

Polls are volatile things, but it is likely this reflects tougher verities than seasonal fluctuation on the part of the French electorate.

Macron’s capture of two-thirds of the electorate was made when the voters were forced to choose, in the second round of voting, between Macron, a centrist offering something to left and right, and a hard rightist, Marine Le Pen of the National Front.

Le Pen’s performance in a decisive TV debate with him was described as “better suited to an after-dinner boozy get-together” than the pose of a future president.

Macron’s majority was not all for him, but — apart from Le Pen’s own supporters, a substantial 34 percent of voters — mostly against her.

In the first debate, the majority of the 10 candidates present called for some form of protection from globalization and expressed a degree of aversion to the EU. Their attitudes to Macron’s frank embrace of the EU, globalization and a revived Franco-German leadership of a more integrated EU varied from skepticism to disgust.

Macron can convince the milder skeptics — but only by producing results. These will take pain to achieve and he is the man who must inflict it.

The French military has already felt this pain. Macron, underlining that he was now “the boss,” announced an 850 million euro (US$980 million) cut in the armed forces’ budget, prompting the immediate resignation last month of armed forces chief General Pierre de Villiers, who told Macron there was “no fat left. You are cutting into muscle.”

De Villiers said he resigned because he “was no longer able to guarantee the robust defense force” he believed was necessary to protect France.

The general has gone and the defense cuts stay — for now at least. Other cuts did not. A reduction of 5 euros a month to a housing benefit announced last month was quickly scrapped; the cut would have had the biggest effect on the poorest in society.

Promised tax cuts have also been postponed — a move justified by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who had described the nation as sitting on “a debt volcano.”

Macron’s new party, “En Marche,” dominates the parliament, but has few experienced politicians. The leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon, a powerful orator, has had the best of parliamentary debates, but his party — France Insoumise (France Unbowed) — has a mere 17 seats in the National Assembly.

During the debate on the housing cut, he displayed a bag of discount groceries costing 5 euros — white bread, pasta, canned vegetables — a dramatic show of what poverty means in the world’s foodiest country.

France, which saw inequalities in income and wealth grow relatively rapidly in the past few years, is still a country where equality is regarded as an important social good, even if more honored in the breach than the observance. Macron has cut hard against this culture; when the political season begins again in the next few weeks, his plans to liberalize the labor market will meet the force of the unions.