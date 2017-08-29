DPP should support its own in local elections

By Momoa Suzuki 鈴木百惠

As next year’s Taipei mayoral election approaches, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) finds itself facing a familiar dilemma: Should it field its own candidate or should it support independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲)?

Next year’s local elections are expected to be very different from the 2014 elections. At the time, candidates with no political background were becoming increasingly popular, because the public was getting fed up with the long-standing political infighting between the major parties.

The public’s desire for something different and Ko’s outspoken personality quickly gained him a following and eventually helped him get elected.

The 2014 elections also saw the election of several other candidates with no political experience. While some were elected because of their positive public image, some just got lucky as voters were desperate for change.

This year, the DPP government has taken on a variety of important and complex issues. In addition to promoting transitional justice, it has been working on a number of controversial policies, including pension reform, a five-day workweek, abolishing the death penalty, legalizing same-sex marriage and measures to reduce the use of incense.

In the process, the party has upset many different groups, resulting in many protests, which was naturally reflected in poll results.

The party’s low public support means everyone from local council members to mayors and county commissioners could face a less-than-friendly public in next year’s local elections.

This is why many DPP members are hoping for continued collaboration with the highly popular Ko in the Taipei mayoral election — which serves as an important index for politicians — under the illusion that this will help increase the party’s popularity.

Those who nurture this dream seem to have forgotten that the DPP has always been proud of its own ability, and that a political party has a responsibility toward voters to cultivate and promote political talent.

There is no reason to think that DPP Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智), who has been nurtured by the party ever since his participation in the Wild Lily Student Movement in 1990, would be less competent than Ko.

The DPP’s ambiguous attitude has been the primary reason why its candidates have been losing elections. In the 2014 New Taipei City mayoral election, former premier Yu Shyi-kun was running against incumbent mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫).

Despite limited support from his fellow party members, who did not think he had a chance to win, Yu lost the election by a small margin of 24,528 votes.

If the DPP had supported Yu from the beginning, the election’s result could have been very different.

After Yu’s defeat, why should the DPP allow itself to make the same mistake again in next year’s elections? Is the option of working with an independent politician really better than supporting the party’s own candidates?

It has been three years since Taiwanese became obsessed with candidates with no political experience. Today, they are no longer political novices and the original alliances they built with other parties have all been broken.

The DPP should make up its mind about what it wants and retrace its old conviction and sense of pride. The only way to turn things around and win next year’s mayoral election is by fielding its own candidate and working as a team to support them.