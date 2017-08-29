Moving away from totalitarianism

By Leung Man-to 梁文韜

Taiwanese are no strangers to powerful political parties that control the executive and the legislative branches. Under the authoritarian rule of former presidents Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) enjoyed a legislative majority, an expression of the perfect dictatorship.

When the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gained control of both the Presidential Office and the legislature for the first time last year, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) vowed to stay humble and the party’s supporters believed the party would act with caution.

However, since the DPP administration took office more than a year ago, there has been a drop in support not only for the party, but also for Tsai, Premier Lin Chuan (林全) and his Cabinet, and DPP legislators. The party, the Presidential Office, the Executive Yuan and the legislature have all lost public support.

The party-state culture that developed under the KMT’s authoritarian rule has carried over to the Tsai administration and it continues to poison government and election culture. If the DPP does not understand where this harm comes from and the impact it has, but rather enjoys it, it will miss this opportunity to build a more progressive and democratic political system.

When a nation’s executive and legislative branches are controlled by the same party — centralizing power — there is a greater risk of authoritarianism.

Under the nation’s semi-

presidential system, the president holds the highest executive authority. This does not mean that the president has all executive power, as the premier does over internal affairs. If the premier or the Cabinet acts against public opinion, the party platform or its election promises, it is normal for the president to replace the premier or request a Cabinet reshuffle.

If the president tries to be a “super-president,” then the premier is nothing more than an aide — or a puppet — to the president. The most extreme example of this is Chiang Kai-shek’s relationship with then-

premier Chen Cheng (陳誠).

The premier should only be responsible for the results of policy implementation when they have, and use, that power that should accrue to the premier. If the premier’s job is to be an aide that carries out the president’s policy decisions, then the president has overstepped the boundary by acting as a “super-president” and should take all responsibility for the premier’s policy failures or ineptitude. This seems to be one reason Tsai’s and Lin’s approval ratings are getting closer.

Tsai should convene the much-criticized High-Level Policy Coordination Meetings only in cases of emergency, rather than routinely, to reduce her influence over the Executive Yuan’s implementation of domestic policy. If this change is not made, this unsupervised mechanism allows the president to become a “super-president” as it gives her the power to override the Executive Yuan.

The executive power over domestic policy — which does not belong to the president — should be supervised by the Legislative Yuan. If the only intention of the ruling party’s legislators is to serve as the premier’s rubber stamp, there would be no checks and balances on executive power.

The result would be DPP legislators emasculating themselves by not living up to their responsibility to supervise the Executive Yuan and their public support dwindles. DPP Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩) has even urged her party colleagues to “avoid giving government officials a hard time.”