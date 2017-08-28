Choice for next ECB president should be based on merit

By Daniel Moss / Bloomberg View

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi’s appearance alongside US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda this week at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, would make a great photo for the history books. It might well be the trio’s last Fed retreat together.

The guessing game on Fed leadership has received plenty of attention and this month I wrote that Kuroda deserves a second term atop the Bank of Japan when his mandate ends in April next year. Less explored has been succession at the European Central Bank.

For now, Europe’s eyes are on Brexit negotiations — perennially, it would seem — and on Germany’s election next month. Some time after that race, attention will begin to turn to the selection of Draghi’s successor as the central bank’s president. Rightly so, given that the ECB and the 19 countries sharing the euro are such a vital part of the global economy.

As the IMF noted in updated forecasts last month, the world expansion is on increasingly firmer ground thanks to the contribution from — among others — the eurozone.

With the ECB likely to soon start winding back its huge stimulus, decisions announced in Frankfurt’s euro tower have enormous consequence for capital markets.

If, as is widely expected, German Chancellor Angela Merkel wins re-election in Germany, a slew of top EU positions will come increasingly into play, culminating in the presidency of the ECB.

The monetary chalice has been out of reach for Berlin for reasons that have little to do with merit. Since the world wars, there has been a taboo in Europe against giving that sort of power to Germany. That is a pity, and it is surely time to reconsider that taboo. The eurozone might not have survived without the commitment of Merkel and the German political class.

Draghi, an Italian, is not eligible to serve again after his eight-year term, which ends in late 2019. If you think that is a long way off, think again. Top jobs tend to be settled by European leaders, mostly on the basis of diplomatic horse trading, quite some time in advance. By this time next year, we might well have a sense of who will lead the euro into its third decade.

MURKY PROCESS

The ECB president is nominally selected by a vote of the European Council, the group of EU leaders. In practice, it is by a majority of the subgroup that uses the euro. How they get to that point is a little murky. Ducks are lined up in advance through a mix of consensus and horse trading of top EU jobs.

The front-runners are seen to be Deutsche Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau. France and Germany are the two biggest economies in the region, so that should be easy, right?

Far from it. Germany’s partners have traditionally been squeamish about giving it too much influence, especially because the central bank is already headquartered in Frankfurt and was developed to resemble the Bundesbank. That counts against Weidmann.

However, France had its turn recently, as Draghi’s predecessor was Jean-Claude Trichet. That will count against Villeroy.

Weidmann’s undeclared candidacy becomes even more complicated when you look at his and the Bundesbank’s positions on policy.

The Bundesbank, founded on the idea of avoiding the type of hyperinflation that ravaged the country in the 1930s, has long been skeptical of relaxing policy too far. Quantitative easing and zero interest rates have long been anathema.