Protesters chose own interests over nation

By Li Kuan-long 李坤隆

Soon after the opening ceremony of the highly anticipated Taipei Universiade began on Aug. 19, a group of military veterans, retired civil servants and public school teachers interrupted the event by protesting against pension reform outside the venue. The disturbance drew international attention and domestic public criticism.

However, viewing this from another angle, perhaps we should thank the protesters for creating the disturbance, because it has had at least four effects.

First, the protest gave the pension reform drive more legitimacy. Many different voices have been heard throughout the pension reform process. Since the government broke its agreement with retired public service employees by deciding to suddenly cut pensions, these retirees have received a lot of sympathy.

After all, they made contributions to the nation, and despite the government deciding to reform the pension system, they should be allowed to maintain their dignity.

However, for the sake of their own interests, they made Taiwan lose face during this international event, and they even abandoned their dignity. After this, there is no longer any reason to take pity on them. Their not caring about the nation’s feelings certainly strengthens the legitimacy of pension reform.

Second, the protest has raised Taiwan’s visibility. What Taiwan needs most is international visibility. This was one of the reasons Taiwanese had high expectations for the Taipei Universiade, and the opening ceremony of course brought Taiwan onto the international stage.

Perhaps the retirees who protested were worried about the nation’s lack of international visibility, and that was why they added a special performance to help boost the international visibility of the Games. Perhaps this should be seen as a different kind of contribution to the nation.

Third, the protest helped increase the topicality of the Taipei Universiade. The Games did not receive much attention at the beginning, and ticket sales for some of the less popular sports were not as good as organizers had hoped.

However, since the pension reform opponents created a buzz, public attention on the Games has surged, significantly increasing the possibility of people going to watch the Games. So, the results may be more positive than negative.

Fourth, the protest has raised the security level at the Universiade. The threat of international terrorism meant that the event organizers could not overlook security checks, but it seems that no preparations had been made to deal with this kind of small-scale protest.

After the turmoil caused by the pension reform opponents, organizers were certain to pay greater attention to the finer details of their security measures. In consideration of the safety of the athletes and spectators, this is a good thing.

There are still some concerns over pension reform, but this incident has revealed the true nature of the protesters. They only care for their own interests and think nothing of embarrassing the nation — they even trampled on their own dignity and used up any remaining trust that the public may have had in them. Some of the protesters even threatened to stage another protest at the Games’ closing ceremony.

The display of such self-destructive behavior has answered any questions we might have had about the legitimacy of pension reform. In this great battle between “dignity” and “money,” the protesting retirees have clearly chosen money.