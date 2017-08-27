Chinese Communist Party’s push for influence inside foreign firms stirs fears

By Michael Martina / Reuters, BEIJING

Late last month, executives from more than a dozen top European companies in China met in Beijing to discuss their concerns about the growing role of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the local operations of foreign firms, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) efforts to strengthen the party’s role throughout Chinese society have reached the China operations of foreign companies, and executives at some of those entities do not like the resulting demands that they are facing.

The presence of party units has long been a fact of doing business in China, where party organizations exist in nearly 70 percent of about 1.86 million privately owned companies, the official China Daily reported last month.

Companies in China, including foreign firms, are required by law to establish a party organization, a rule that had long been regarded by many executives as more symbolic than anything to worry about.

One senior executive, whose company was represented at the meeting, said some companies were under “political pressure” to revise the terms of their joint ventures with state-owned partners to allow the party final say over business operations and investment decisions.

He said that the company’s joint venture partner was pushing to amend their agreement to include language mandating that party personnel be “brought into the business management organization,” that “party organization overhead expenses shall be included in the company budget” and that board chairman and party secretary posts be held by the same person.

Changing joint venture agreement terms is the main concern, the executive said, adding that his company had thus far resisted.

“Once it is part of the governance, they have direct rights,” he said.

The Chinese State Council Information Office (SCIO), which doubles as the party spokesman’s office, said in a faxed statement that there is no interference by party organizations in the normal operating activity of joint venture or foreign-invested companies.

However, it added, “company party organizations generally carry out activities that revolve around operations management, can help companies promptly understand relevant national guiding principles and policies, coordinate all parties’ interests, resolve internal disputes, introduce and develop talent, guide the corporate culture and build harmonious labor relations.”

“They are widely welcomed within companies,” the SCIO said.

MAJOR DECISIONS

Of the 13 executives interviewed, all from different foreign companies, eight expressed concerns about increasing demands from the CCP or noted increased activity from party groups. They all spoke on the condition that they and their companies not be identified given the sensitivity of discussing relations with the party.

Just two of 20 major multinationals queried — Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Nokia Co — confirmed having party units in their China operations. Most did not respond to questions on the subject.

Only German chemicals giant Bayer AG acknowledged participating in the meeting organized by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, but declined to comment on what was discussed.

Carl Hayward, general manager and director of communications at the European Chamber’s Beijing chapter, acknowledged the meeting was held to “understand from our members if party structures are being formally introduced into the governance of joint ventures.”