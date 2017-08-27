Xi aims to show Wu who is boss

By John Lim 林泉忠

On Sunday last week, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) was inaugurated at the party’s 20th national congress. Most observers and media outlets were focused on how Wu would formulate the party’s direction and cross-strait policy.

KMT members and supporters worldwide were paying close attention to this issue, but the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) and other Taiwan-related departments in China were also interested. As expected, the congress unanimously passed the party’s new political program, which reflects the special features of the “Wu era.”

The program removes Hung Hsiu-chu’s (洪秀柱), Wu’s predecessor, emphasis on deepening the so-called “1992 consensus” and signing a peace accord with China to promote cross-strait exchanges and peace in the Taiwan Strait and replaces it with the “1992 consensus” and “one China, different interpretations.”

This entails safeguarding the development of Chinese culture and emotionally reconnecting the people on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership, which long ago gained an understanding of these changes, broke with precedent and did not send a congratulatory telegram ahead of the congress’ opening.

This was in line with the cold treatment in the telegram that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) sent to Wu upon Wu’s election three months ago, in which he addressed Wu using the informal “you” (你) rather than the courteous nin (您), making it clear that he was showing Wu that he is the boss.

Beijing has wary about Wu due to his longstanding, strong pro-Taiwan leanings, which is why Xi used stronger language in his message congratulating Wu on his election, expressing a hope that Wu would persist in opposing Taiwanese independence and follow the “correct” path toward peacefully developing cross-strait relations.

This reveals the CCP’s concern that Wu will not be strong enough in his opposition to Taiwanese independence, that he does not have a good grasp of the issue and that he might waver.

With the CCP holding its 19th National Congress later this year, Beijing is tightening its Taiwan policy, which means that Wu also is coming under greater pressure. A month before Wu took over as chairman, Xinhua news agency issued a list of vocabulary that had been banned from use or that should be used with caution. The list included “Republic of China” and “one China, different interpretations.” Its publication has been interpreted as being aimed at the KMT.

That is not all. China Review News (CRN), registered in Hong Kong and backed by Beijing, has published a series of “quick reviews” critical of Wu.

The first one — published on July 26 with the headline “Still holding on to the outmoded ‘one China, different interpretations’ idea” — opened strongly with “‘one China, different interpretations’ is an old and torn banner” and concluded with a direct strike at the core issue, saying that “the Mainland no longer takes an ambiguous and flexible attitude toward ‘one China, different interpretations’” and warning Wu that “the KMT should not stick to outmoded ideas and paint itself into a corner. The result of ‘one China, different interpretations’ is two Chinas or one China, one Taiwan.”

This makes it clear that Beijing, having extended courteous treatment to Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), when he was president, seems to have lost patience with a KMT that continues to deceive itself and others, despite the fact that its sun is setting.