EDITORIAL: DPP and KMT must cooperate

Budget negotiations in the legislature were stalled on Tuesday when Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers filed more than 10,000 motions for discussion — the majority of which were withdrawn, but only after delays had already occurred.

KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said on July 22 that “our goal is to prevent the ruling party from scoring points.”

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) used similar tactics when it was the opposition, but it must be noted that the KMT enjoyed an uninterrupted monopoly on power in Taiwan for about half a century, has a legacy of governance that affords it influence over the nation’s education system and innumerable governmental and non-governmental organizations, and despite the efforts of the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, remains one of the richest political parties in the world. The DPP employed stall tactics as its only recourse, and has since demonstrated its commitment to transparency of government and the rectification of historical injustices.

The DPP is not infallible, and it is the KMT’s right and responsibility to check the DPP’s power; however, this would best be done constructively by offering alternatives to policies it disagrees with, cooperating on ones it agrees with, and generally demonstrating a commitment to the interests of the nation.

“The legislature’s operations should not become a joke to the public. I do not believe this is what KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) wants,” DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) told reporters after Tuesday’s failed negotiations.

A paper from the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament in 2014 says: “The systematic recourse to parliamentary boycott cannot be considered a constructive contribution to the democratic process.”

A party can use a boycott as a final resort or an emergency measure, such as when the DPP sought to stall the cross-strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement in 2010, which the KMT was trying to push through without negotiating with the DPP.

However, incessant boycotts on every measure put forward by the government as a matter of course not only illegitimizes the opposition, but also destabilizes the political process, which is not in the interests of the nation.

The eminent French professor of constitutional law Georges Vedel defined the responsibilities of the opposition, among other things, as being to “offer political alternatives by developing its own programmes and proposing alternative solutions; to improve the parliamentary decision-making procedure by ensuring debate, analysis and the presentation of divergent opinions; and to strengthen the stability, legitimacy, accountability and transparency of the political process.”

On July 19, when the KMT caucus bombarded DPP lawmakers with water balloons, flour and eggs, prompting the DPP caucus to rush budget proposals for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program and 126 motions through committee review, they not only brought instability to the political process, but also demonstrated that they had no constructive alternative to offer and were only opposing for the sake of opposing.

The Venice Commission says the key to a strong democracy is to have a good balance of power between the majority and the opposition.

“To the extent that the opposition is not guaranteed sufficient basic rights, then this may weaken or destroy the democratic functioning and legitimacy of the system. On the other hand, if the opposition is given broad rights and powers, then this may weaken or destroy the possibility of the majority and the government to effectively run the country,” its 2010 report on the role of opposition in a democratic parliament reads.