Cross-sector thinking required for energy plan

By Yang Chung-han 楊宗翰

A massive blackout earlier this month has challenged Taiwan’s low-carbon energy transition policies and the reliability of its electricity grid.

The government claimed the power outage was caused by a blunder at a gas-fired power plant in Taoyuan’s Datan Township (大潭). The investigation is underway and a more comprehensive review of the grid is to be conducted shortly afterward.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has reaffirmed the government’s ambitious plan for a nuclear-free homeland and mentioned that decentralizing power generation might relieve some of the pressure on the grid.

So far the debate has mainly focused on the technical feasibility of promoting distributed electricity production and whether intermittent generation from renewable sources can successfully replace nuclear power’s original base load generation by 2025.

However, developing “good” energy policies is rarely as straightforward as technologists would like to portray.

The significance of science should be acknowledged, but there is also a social dimension of technological solutions to energy and sustainability challenges.

This idea can be illustrated with case studies from solar-powered prisons worldwide.

In 2008, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation launched an innovative partnership with SunEdison, one of North America’s leading solar energy services providers.

This cross-sector collaboration made the Ironwood State Prison become the community’s “clean energy” hub — it delivers 2.4 million kilowatt hours of zero-emissions energy and will save taxpayers millions in energy costs over the life of the solar panels — while simultaneously providing inmates with technical skills training.

This makes it possible for them to join the solar photovoltaic manufacturing industries.

Since then, this “green prison” model has spanned the continental US and other countries such as Brazil and South Africa.

Taiwan established its first green prison project in March at Pingtung Prison.

This signature renewables program, implemented by Lixma Tech Co and the Ministry of Justice, is capable of producing 1.8 megawatts from 6,000 solar panels and is to receive NT$9 million (US$297,373) per year from Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) for the solar power it feeds into the national grid.

The impact of the prison’s solar experiment has not been well addressed in the national affairs conference on judicial reform.

Moreover, reaching a consensus among the various stakeholders is the biggest uncertainty to reproducing this model in other Taiwanese prisons.

On the other hand, the role of the criminal justice system — and Taiwan’s 51 prisons — is seldom linked to the nation’s energy transition agenda and renewable industry development.

In this case, the government should enhance cross-ministerial policy planning and re-evaluate the legal constraints embedded in the Prison Act (監獄行刑法), particularly provisions regarding training, education and rehabilitation, and the functions of the public-private partnership designed in the Government Procurement Act (政府採購法).

Therefore, a good energy policy should be multidisciplinary in scope to stimulate and manage positive environment-driven societal transformations.

After the blackout, Taiwan not only needs a full check of its electricity grid system for supply security, but also needs to reflect on the other two important aspects of the energy policy “trilemma”: competitiveness and environmental friendliness.