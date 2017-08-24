Taiwanese of the past were more progressive

By Lee Hsiao-feng 李筱峰

Although there is talk today about an awakening among Taiwanese, that they are becoming more engaged in political affairs, this was already happening as far back as the 1920s.

The New People Association had members of Taiwan’s intellectual elite. The Taiwan Youth and Taiwan Minpao were mouthpieces for initiating a petition movement to establish a Taiwanese parliament.

The Taiwan Cultural Association, formed by Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水), brought together the social elite and students, birthing the cultural enlightenment movement.

A string of political and social movements were started by the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), the Taiwanese Federation of Workers’ Unions and the Taiwanese Peasants’ Union.

Earning the name of “turbulent time,” this period made strides that surpass today’s political activity.

For example, the TPP called for the dissemination of scientific knowledge, even starting a movement to end the observation of Ghost Month.

These religious practices are components of essentially pre-modern and magical religions that originated in feudal Chinese society, practices that are aided and abetted today by notions of respect for religious freedom, electoral considerations and pandering to populism.

Even with environmental issues being taken more seriously, any calls to reduce the amount of ceremonial incense or ghost money burned are met with opposition.

If the Taiwanese of the 1920s and 1930s could see these shenanigans — people praying for a lottery win, or local heads or politicians using temples to buy votes — they would surely turn in their graves.

As for the awakening of a political consciousness, the TPP — which was formed in 1927 — wanted to see a constitutional government and called for the writing of a Taiwanese constitution.

They had the courage to call for this even when Taiwan was under Japanese colonial rule; yet, today, with a Taiwanese government, the nation cannot even amend the birdcage Referendum Act (公民投票法), much less draft a Taiwan basic law or Taiwanese constitution.

From late 1930 to early 1931, the TPP amended its platform and political manifesto to propose many progressive policies, including the right for anyone — male or female — over the age of 18 to vote and be elected.

Today, Taiwan remains stuck with a voting age of 20: Society does not dare allow younger people to engage in the political process.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is particularly averse to lowering the voting age. Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and his aides said they were full of admiration for Chiang, but they have fallen far behind him.

The TPP also strongly advocated the implementation of a jury system. The Jan. 1, 1929, edition of Taiwan Minpao devoted itself to an explanation of what a jury system entailed, and an article written by renowned lawyer Tsai Shih-ku (蔡式穀) recommended that such a system be implemented in Taiwan.

The strong wording of the article led to certain passages being removed by Japanese authorities.

Almost nine decades ago, politically active Taiwanese had enough confidence in ordinary people to advocate a jury system, but today’s society is still holding back from implementing one.

How much more progressive they were almost a century ago — and under Japanese colonial rule, to boot.

Lee Hsiao-feng is a professor at National Taipei University of Education’s Graduate School of Taiwanese Culture.