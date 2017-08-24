Defending HK’s political prisoners

By Joseph Tse-hei Lee 李榭熙

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, outraged by the sentencing of 16 pro-democracy activists, including Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), Alex Chow (周永康) and Nathan Law (羅冠聰) — who helped lead the months-long peaceful “Umbrella movement” in late 2014 — surged into downtown Hong Kong on Sunday to defend these political prisoners.

Three important points should be made about the repercussions of recent events.

First, a good measure of effective governance is good politics.

All the wrong judgements and decisions made by Hong Kong chief executives in the past 20 years have corroded functioning institutions and weakened judicial independence.

Some pro-government politicians said that the imprisonment of the three Umbrella activists enabled Hong Kong to delay the legislation of the Article 23 security law because the local courts could rely on draconian colonial regulations to punish anyone opposing Beijing.

The political trials have sparked a new wave of witch hunting of pro-democracy activists, and jeopardized the constitutional model of “one country, two systems.”

This trend of fear and persecution has its doctrinal anchoring in the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) hostility toward dissidents.

The CCP views autonomous opposition as subversive, and the judiciary and police serve as institutional tools to bolster the party-state’s control over society.

Those who speak their mind against the state are punished partly because their actions threaten the regime and partly because the rulers find it politically expedient to do so.

The Hong Kong government’s arrogance and insensitivity assumes that only a handful of charismatic leaders can formulate a big idea and mastermind a movement and that the masses will passively follow.

Because of the mounting distrust of civil society, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and her cronies incarcerated the political activists and dismissed the legitimate grievances of ordinary residents.

Second, the demonstration came within days after the political prosecutions.

Faced with immense pressure to submit to the Chinese authoritarian rule, pro-democracy bodies of all stripes are confronting a harsh reality: How should they reconcile their respective pursuits of justice with a shared struggle for democratic change? How should they persuade people different from themselves to join in a common crusade?

All too often, Hong Kong’s political opposition is far from united. Many pro-democracy and pro-independence parties opt for attitude over substance, ideology over politics.

Beijing and its agents in the territory have manipulated these rivalries to play one group against another.

Now, the Lam administration has gone to the extreme. In her first month, attacks on the opposition camp were intensified.

By disqualifying several popularly elected lawmakers and jailing young activists, Lam destroyed the integrity of a semi-democratic parliamentary system and denied Hong Kongers their right to express their discontent peacefully. Beijing will not negociate with local civic organizations.

Third, Sunday’s massive rally witnessed a significant transition from vertical to horizontal leadership in political mobilization.

No longer driven by the moral leadership of a few influential activists, the demonstrators initiated their own protest tactics, gaining a new sense of freedom and autonomy.