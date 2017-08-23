Rescuing Cambodian children from orphanages that exploit them

By Christopher Knaus / The Guardian

Much was hidden from the tourists visiting Sinet Chan in her rundown Cambodian orphanage. When they returned to their hotels, cameras full and best intentions sated, they remained oblivious to the reality of what they had just supported.

Chan, the nine-year-old who sang and danced for them, was being starved. She and the other children hunted and ate mice to survive. The orphanage’s director beat and raped her, repeatedly, over the course of several years. She was forced to toil in his rice paddies and farms without pay. Clothes and toys donated to her would be taken to the market, sold, and used to line the director’s pockets.

“I thought it might be a good place. Maybe I could have enough food to eat, have a chance to go to school, but actually what I imagined is wrong,” said Chan, who is now an adult. “He dressed us up looking poor so the visitors see us, they feel pity for us and they donate more, but they don’t really know what was going on inside the orphanage.”

What the tourists saw was a pantomime. A cruel theater with vulnerable children as its cast.

Chan was one child of about 16,500 living in 406 residential care institutions in Cambodia, according to a survey released in April by the Cambodian government and UNICEF.

The vast majority of those children are not orphans. About 80 percent still have a living parent, according to Friends International, a child-focused non-governmental organization (NGO) operating across Southeast Asia.

From 2005 to 2015, the number of orphanages has increased by 60 percent in Cambodia and half are now concentrated in the tourist destinations of Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.

The growth in orphanages is completely at odds with a declining poverty rate and falling numbers of genuine orphans over the same decade, Friends International’s Cambodian communications coordinator James Sutherland said.

“Coincidentally that was a period of real growth in tourism as well and in ‘voluntourism’ — combining holidays with humanitarian work,” Sutherland said from Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh. “So essentially what’s happened is that unscrupulous directors of institutions have seen a business opportunity.”

It s a problem that extends well beyond Cambodia’s borders. An estimated 8 million children live in institutions globally and the vast majority still have family who, given the right support, could care for them.

MONEY TRAIL

Australians are among the top financial supporters of orphanages in many Southeast Asian countries, including Cambodia, according to UNICEF.

Australia props up the industry through volunteers, donations and tourist visits, arranged by Australian travel agencies, charities, churches, universities, or high schools.

“Despite their good intentions, supporters of orphanages such as tourists and volunteers actually end up contributing to the breaking up of families and removing children from their own family environment,” UNICEF’s Cambodian communications chief Iman Morooka said.

The support from Australia’s faith-based groups, mostly Christian and some Islamic groups, is overwhelming.

Guardian Australia has been given as-yet unpublished research showing the true extent of religious support for orphanages. It shows that 51 percent of all church attendees in Australia are contributing funding to institutional care overseas.