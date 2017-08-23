Judicial reform is gender-blind

By Chi Hui-jung 紀惠容

Some people ask if we have crossed a red line set by high-level officials; others ask if we do not know that gender is a taboo in judicial reform. Still others say that gender-related judicial reform is part of an agenda. Who is right? I have been thinking about it, but I cannot make it out.

Several recommendations on gender rights reform were made by the fifth subcommittee of the National Congress on Judicial Reform. However, those recommendations were all dropped from the final meeting, which is disappointing for the members — the child and youth gender group — of the fifth subcommittee. It leaves us with a strong sense of loss and wasted lives.

The congress’ child and youth gender group passed a number of resolutions on gender rights, including an amendment to laws that violate international conventions or gender rights, such as decriminalizing adultery; reducing or remitting punishment for sex offenders under the age of 18 in Articles 227 and 227-1 of the Criminal Code and the Genetic Health Act (優生保健法); ensuring the right of sexual harassment victims to participate in litigation; and setting up an interdepartmental child, youth and gender-friendly judicial committee in the Judicial Yuan.

However, all these resolutions have now evaporated because the 12 major issues of the congress announced by the Presidential Office include only the phrase “gender-friendly judicature” to cover such issues. Moreover, the reform program proposed by the Judicial Yuan and the Ministry of Justice does not address the issue with even a single word.

Even before the final meeting was held, the Presidential Office and judicial authorities had thoroughly ignored gender rights issues.

This is not due to a lack of public support. Could it be that judicial authorities have deferred the gender issue because of the gay rights movement and decided to treat it as taboo, or could it be that they have been guessing at top officials’ intentions and decided that they do not want to cause them any trouble.

What does it mean to say that there is a lack of public support? Public opinion polls conducted by judicial authorities are simple questionnaires or telephone interviews. Any real opinion poll should take a deliberative, democratic approach — the information should be equitable and open, allowing the public to fully participate, learn and understand and let them give their answer after an analytic process. Unfortunately, almost all opinion polls in Taiwan — both official and in the private sector — are conducted in cheap and easy ways.

Please do not say that there are more important issues for judicial reform. Do the Presidential Office and judicial authorities have a preset agenda? Who decided the priority and the importance of that agenda? Why were the committee members’ resolutions not respected and why can they be dropped and dismissed so unscrupulously?

Please do not say that gender-related judicial reform is not important. A look at documents from sexual assault cases, from dismissals to verdicts, shows all kinds of doubts about the plaintiffs’ reasoning — the degree of gender-blindness is infuriating. Examples include: “Why did you not bite the offender’s penis?” “Why did you not escape?” “Why did you not seek help?” The plaintiff “was not in a situation where it was not possible to contact the outside world,” “does not look like a victim of sexual assault, no unusual expression, does not look frightened.”