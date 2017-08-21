Estimates of N Korea’s nuclear weapons hard to nail down

By Deb Riechmann and Matthew Pennington / AP, WASHINGTON

The US intelligence agencies’ assessments of the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal have a wide gap between high and low estimates. Size matters and not knowing makes it harder for the US to develop a policy for deterrence and defend itself and allies in the region.

The secrecy of North Korea’s nuclear program, the underground nature of its test explosions and the location of its uranium-enrichment activity has made it historically difficult to assess its capabilities.

Some US assessments conclude North Korea has produced or can make about 30 to 60 nuclear weapons, said two US officials who were not authorized to discuss sensitive intelligence matters and demanded anonymity.

Such a wide range affects how the US considers addressing the threat. More North Korean bombs could indicate second-strike capacity and then there are questions about how much nuclear firepower the country could mobilize on a moment’s notice.

Estimates by civilian experts cloud the picture even further. Most put the arsenal anywhere from a dozen to about 30 weapons.

“The bottom line is that we really don’t know how many nuclear weapons they have,” said Bruce Bennett, a senior international and defense researcher at RAND specializing in northeast Asian military issues. “Does it make a difference? Absolutely.”

“If North Korea only has a small number — one or two or three — they will not brandish them early in a conflict. If they have 30-plus, they are almost certainly going to consider early use of nuclear weapons in a conflict.”

Although remote, the danger of a US-North Korean nuclear confrontation has escalated in recent weeks after Pyongyang’s first successful tests last month of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the US.

US President Donald Trump has traded bombastic threats with the isolated, communist government.

This month, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with “fire and fury.”

He later tweeted that a military solution was “locked and loaded” after leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was said to be considering a provocative launch of missiles into waters near the US Pacific island of Guam.

LEVERAGE

If a war were to break out now, North Korea could very well be destroyed.

However, if North Korea succeeds in building nuclear missiles that can reach the continental US, the equation changes and having more than a few reliable missiles — long-range ones, in addition to short-range ones that could, for instance, hit South Korea, where 28,000 US troops are deployed — enhance North Korea’s leverage.

The risk of mass casualties makes any pre-emptive US strikes problematic, as Trump’s former chief strategist recognized in an interview last week.

“There’s no military solution, forget it,” Steve Bannon said. “Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that 10 million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here. They got us.”

Olli Heinonen, a former deputy director-general at the UN nuclear agency, said an arsenal of dozens of weapons might suggest North Korea seeks the capacity to retaliate in a nuclear war.

A half-dozen weapons would suggest pure deterrence, said Heinonen, who estimates that North Korea now has enough fissile material for up to 40 weapons — about 10 using plutonium and 30 using uranium.